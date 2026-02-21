PNN

Dubai [UAE], February 20: Quickplus Business Consultants has been honoured with the Top Grossing Partner of the Year 2025 award, marking a major milestone in the company's continued growth and reinforcing its reputation as a trusted provider of business services in the region.

The recognition highlights Quickplus's strong commercial results alongside its consistent emphasis on transparency and regulatory compliance; areas that remain critical for businesses setting up and operating in the UAE and beyond. The company's performance reflects a steady, execution-led approach and a long-term strategy shaped by Marwan Khalifa, Founder and Managing Director of Quickplus.

Over time, Quickplus Business Consultants has become known for bringing structure and clarity to processes that are often complex and time-sensitive, including business setup, government liaison support, and corporate compliance requirements. By maintaining a clear, accurate, and ethical way of working, the company has strengthened trust with entrepreneurs, SMEs, and international investors who seek dependable guidance and predictable outcomes.