R & B Denims Ltd. announces excellent results; yearly PAT up 108 per cent YoY

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 4 (ANI/PNN): BSE listed R & B Denims Ltd (BSE: 538119), one of the most influential textile houses with largest vertically integrated textile manufacturing facilities of over 30 million meters capacity of denim has announced excellent results for quarter and year ended 31 March 2022. Amidst a challenging environment, R & B Denim Ltd. continues to grow, backed by a robust business model and its strategic ability to navigate through troubled times.
To retain its competitive advantage and consistently deliver value to all stakeholders, it continues to focus on investments for Research and Development, technological enhancement and quality improvement through its state of art, ultra-modern, fully equipped R & D Laboratory, to sustain profit margins and increase operational efficiency.
In FY 21-22, company has Produced 17.5 Million Meters of Denim Fabric that is equivalent to 11 Million pair of Jeans. The company has achieved a consolidated turnover of Rs 2,844 million with Profit before tax of Rs 280 Million representing a Jump of 97 per cent Y-O-Y. The yearly PAT rose 108 per cent YoY, to Rs 217 Million.
In FY 21-22, company participated in GARTEX Denim Show at Delhi as well as in CAIRO, EGYPT which gave promising results in getting new customer base and helped to increase demand of Products in Overseas as well as domestic Markets. Exports have increased from 220 Million in FY 20-21 to 720 Million in FY 21-22. Representing growth of 225 per cent in a year. As on March'22 our exports for represents 25 per cent of our total sales which we are further expecting to Increase based on the Strong demand from overseas market.
Even in domestic market average Selling price has increased from Rs. 140 in FY 2020-21 to Rs. 165 mainly due to selling premium Quality Denim and increase in Profitability as it remains eagle-eyed with inventory management policies. The efficient inventory management helped increase sales, maintain prudent working capital and increased productivity. The company increased proportion of premium products thereby strengthening margins. The Coactions of our techniques shall help to create enhanced value for stakeholders.
One of the few denim manufacturers capable of producing high width denim up to 76 inches.
Company's clients include major brands like Arvind, Killer, Lifestyle, Reliance Retail, etc.
