Rajnandini Metals Ltd plans major expansion

New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI/PNN): NSE listed Rajnandini Metals Ltd. a Haryana based Leading producer of Copper Continuous Casting Rods (CCR) and with use of extensive refining procedures and modern machinery having 2 manufacturing plants spread across 2 acres with adjacent land parcels already acquired for expansion has informed the NSE that the company has purchased a land of approximate 55000 Sq. ft. at Bawal IMT, Haryana with the vision of expanding the business.

With this the company estimates that the turnover shall increase by Rs. 400 crore or more (annually) and profitability shall increase by Rs. 20 cr. or more (annually) and that the construction activity on the newly acquired land has already started.

The company had clocked turnover of over Rs 1000 crores in FY 2021-22 registering a growth of 63 per cent YoY despite Covid situation. It has Pan India reach and expanding business scope in 15 countries by nourishing the relationships with numerous buyers and suppliers.

It has a range of different drawing machines and annealers for further processing of copper rods.

The company owns convoy of trucks to eliminate any transportation issue including open bodied and close bodied trucks for meeting any logistic issues.

The resourceful network of the Rajnandini Metal is expanding the business scope in the 15 countries & nourishing the relationships with the numerous buyers & suppliers over the world. Global reach of Rajnandini Metal expanding to the entire world with their wide product-mix & marketing segments.

Rajnandini Metal creating the rigid presence in the various segments like, recycling industries, steel raw - materials, plastics, chemicals, petrochemicals & construction industries. Amongst its clientele, Rajnandini Metal has top notch companies including Havells, Syska, Unistar Cables, etc.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)