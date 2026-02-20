PRNewswire New Delhi [India], February 20: Continuing its long-standing relationship with Magnetic Fields, Ray-Ban played a defining role at Nomads, the festival's inaugural edition in Khetri, presenting two curated spaces that brought together music, culture, and self-expression. - Ray-Ban Easy Picnic invited audiences to slow down and settle in, while Ray-Ban Puqaar created a space to stay, reflect, and listen deeper into the night. - The latest collections celebrated bold self-expression across the festival, while Ray-Ban Meta AI Glasses enabled hands-free capture and shared moments. Set against the glowing sandstone backdrop of Abheygarh Khetri from February 13-15, the brand's presence unfolded through two listening spaces -- Ray-Ban Easy Picnic and Ray-Ban Puqaar -- alongside a relaxed, open Ray-Ban Hub, each designed to feel lived-in, welcoming, and deeply human.

Across 3 days, these spaces invited festival-goers to slow down, stay a while, and return -- becoming natural gathering points for listening, conversation, and discovery. Ray-Ban Hub: Where Innovation Meets Expression At the heart of the festival, the Ray-Ban Hub became a breather from the pace of the day -- a space where conversations stretched, hands got busy with craft, and time softened. Visitors tried their hand at analogue printmaking, discovered the latest collections up close, and experienced Ray-Ban Meta AI Glasses through hands-free demos that allowed them to capture moments naturally, instinctively, and without stepping away from the experience itself. More than a showcase, the Hub became a place to gather, tinker, and simply be.

Ray-Ban Easy Picnic Laidback, sun-drenched, and rooted in vinyl culture, Ray-Ban Easy Picnic set the tone for the festival with a relaxed, daytime listening experience. The stage opened on Friday afternoon with an extended six-hour vinyl-only set by Antariksh Daddy, easing audiences into the weekend through deep, immersive selections. On Saturday afternoon, audiences experienced the sonic storytelling of Jogita, followed by No Plastic, whose genre-spanning selections moved fluidly across dub, dancehall, disco, street soul, and jukebox classics. Sunday afternoon began with Delhi-based selector Girls Night Out, whose uplifting sets drew from house, disco, acid, Balearic, soca, and more. London-based DJ Mafalda closed the Easy Picnic with a warm, sun-kissed set that echoed Ray-Ban's effortless summer sensibility.

Across the weekend, Easy Picnic became a space people didn't just pass through -- they settled into. Ray-Ban Puqaar Returning with renewed spirit, Ray-Ban Puqaar emerged as a space of discovery, offering insight into forgotten ways of being, listening, and feeling. The stage explored sound as ritual, reflection, and resistance. Friday evening opened with Sahaja's multilingual spiritual folk showcase, weaving poetry and instrumentation into a deeply immersive performance. On Saturday evening, the much-loved folk musician Kutla Khan, an adept multi-instrumentalist, delivered a captivating performance alongside an accomplished ensemble - Sawi Khan on the kamaicha, Alser Khan on the surinda, Rahees Khan on khartal, Sabir Khan on morchang, Yusuf Khan and Mahmood Khan on bhapang, Ram Swaroop on bakri ki masak, and Ram Autan on the chikara, among others.

The festival closed at Puqaar on Sunday night with Yakh Basta, whose contemplative ambient performance carried listeners gently into the early hours, unhurried and deeply reflective. Across the Hub, Easy Picnic, and Puqaar, Ray-Ban created spaces for participation over performance, presence over spectacle, and culture that was shared rather than staged. Because the most meaningful festival moments are often the ones people stay for. For more information, please visit : https://www.ray-ban.com/india Facebook:RayBan Instagram:@rayban Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2916784/Ray_Ban_Easy_Picnic.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2916783/Ray_Ban_Easy_Picnic_2.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2916785/Ray_Ban_Hub_1.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2916786/Ray_Ban_Hub_2.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2916787/Ray_Ban_Hub.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2916788/Ray_Ban_Puqaar.jpg (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)