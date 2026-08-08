VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 8: Raymond Limited today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2026. Key Highlights: - Total Income at ₹ 628 Cr in Q1 FY27 vs. ₹ 555 Cr in Q1 FY26, 13% Y-o-Y growth - EBITDA at ₹ 100 Cr in Q1 FY27 vs. ₹ 87 Cr in Q1 FY26, 14% Y-o-Y growth - EBITDA Margin at 15.9% in Q1 FY27 vs 15.7% in Q1 FY26 - Continue to be Net Debt free with a net cash surplus of ₹ 129 Cr Particulars (₹ Cr.): - Total Income: Q1 FY27 - 628 | Q4 FY26 - 613 | Q1 FY26 - 555 | YoY - 13%

- EBITDA: Q1 FY27 - 100 | Q4 FY26 - 85 | Q1 FY26 - 87 | YoY - 14% - EBITDA Margin %: Q1 FY27 - 15.9% | Q4 FY26 - 13.9% | Q1 FY26 - 15.7% - PBT (before exceptional items): Q1 FY27 - 42 | Q4 FY26 - 25 | Q1 FY26 - 30 | YoY - 38% - PBT Margin (before exceptional items): Q1 FY27 - 6.6% | Q4 FY26 - 4.1% | Q1 FY26 - 5.4% Note: Raymond Limited now includes two subsidiaries -1) Aerospace & Defence and 2) Precision Technology & Auto Components. Raymond Limited continued with steady growth momentum in Q1 FY27, with Total Income of ₹ 628 Cr, reflecting a 13% increase over the previous year. While, the quarterly EBITDA stood at ₹ 100 Cr with an EBITDA margin of 15.9%, an increase of 14% over the previous year.

This performance was anchored by the Aerospace & Defense and Precision Technology & Auto Components divisions. In the Aerospace & Defence division, we capitalized on the shift toward domestic production of sophisticated subsystems, securing a high-value pipeline for global Tier-1 partners. Similarly, the Precision Technology & Auto Components division saw healthy growth in export of critical components for the hybrid sector, ensuring healthy operational momentum across the group Commenting on the performance, Gautam Hari Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director, Raymond Limited said; "Q1 FY27 was defined by healthy growth across our core Aerospace, Defence, and Precision Technology segments, maintaining resilience through the quarter. Our strategy remains clear: we are investing in high-moat sectors where our technical expertise provides a competitive edge. Key operational milestones--keeping our state-of-the-art Andhra Pradesh greenfield facility strictly on schedule--demonstrate our expanding capabilities. Our priority is to scale at pace with global demand and capture high-margin opportunities that build long-term shareholder wealth."

Q1FY27 Segmental Snapshot Particulars (₹ Cr.): - Precision Technology & Auto Components: Revenue - Q1 FY27: 444 | Q1 FY26: 398 | YoY: 11% | EBITDA - Q1 FY27: 61 | Q1 FY26: 42 | YoY: 46% | EBITDA Margin - Q1 FY27: 13.8% | Q1 FY26: 10.6% - Aerospace & Defense: Revenue - Q1 FY27: 123 | Q1 FY26: 87 | YoY: 40% | EBITDA - Q1 FY27: 26 | Q1 FY26: 21 | YoY: 25% | EBITDA Margin - Q1 FY27: 21.2% | Q1 FY26: 23.7% - Others: Revenue - Q1 FY27: 61 | Q1 FY26: 70 | EBITDA - Q1 FY27: 12 | Q1 FY26: 24

- Total: Revenue - Q1 FY27: 628 | Q1 FY26: 555 | YoY: 13% | EBITDA - Q1 FY27: 100 | Q1 FY26: 87 | YoY: 14% | EBITDA Margin - Q1 FY27: 15.9% | Q1 FY26: 15.7% Q1FY27 Segmental Performance Aerospace & Defence Business: Generated ₹ 123 crore in revenue in Q1 FY27, a 40.4% increase over ₹ 87 crore in Q1 FY26. EBITDA grew by 25.4%, reaching ₹ 26 crore in Q1 FY27 compared to ₹ 21 crore in Q1 FY26. EBITDA margins were at 21.2% in Q1 FY27 compared to 23.7% in Q1FY26, this temporary compression was due to targeted R & D investments required to capture revenue expansion; margins will stabilize as programs reach steady-state.

Our overall performance was bolstered by increased production for leading global OEMs and product portfolio expansion. Furthermore, easing supply chain headwinds, paired with our expanded capacity, position us for seamless execution against a growing multi-year order book. Precision Technology & Auto Components: Generated ₹ 444 crore in revenue in Q1 FY27, a 11.5% increase from ₹ 398 crore in Q1 FY26. This was primarily driven by a ramp up in our export business, despite geopolitical headwinds, our strategic resilience allowed us to maintain steady growth. EBITDA grew by 45.5%, reaching ₹ 61 crore in Q1 FY27 compared to ₹ 42 crore in Q1 FY26 on account of higher sales and operating leverage. The EBITDA margin stood at 13.8% for the quarter vs. 10.6% in Q1 FY26. This margin expansion was on account of volume growth, an improved product mix, enhanced operating leverage and targeted cost reduction initiatives.

We are pursuing a footprint in new global markets and industrial sectors, capitalizing on the 'China Plus One' tailwinds. By combining integration synergies with sharpened operational efficiencies, we are capturing significant business momentum both domestically and globally. Raymond Limited continues to remains net-debt-free, with a net cash surplus of ₹ 129 Cr as of June'26, providing the financial flexibility required to fund future organic and inorganic growth opportunities. About Raymond Limited With the inception in 1925, Raymond Limited has been a pioneer and leader in fabric manufacturing and then forayed in other sectors such as engineering and Real Estate. With the acquisition of Maini Precision Products Limited (MPPL) Raymond's engineering business has forayed into the sunrise sectors of Aerospace & Defence & EV components and caters to international as well as domestic markets. After demerging its Lifestyle Business and Real Estate verticals into independent listed entities, Raymond Limited now has two core verticals within the Engineering business - Precision Technology & Auto Components and Aerospace & Defence. It serves a global customer base of both B2B and B2C clients across more than 60 countries in Asia-Pacific, Africa, Latin America, Europe, and North America, with exports contributing over 50% to our total business due to our widespread reach and customer-centric approach. Raymond's engineering business commands a leadership position in manufacturing files and hand tools and has a significant presence in national and international markets.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document may be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like regulatory changes, local political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. Raymond Realty Limited will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. To know more, visit us today at www.raymond.in For further information, please contact: Shalini Singh Corporate Communications Raymond Limited Tel: 022 6152 7624

Email: Shalini.singh@raymond.in (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)