Realme X7 now available on the Bajaj Finserv EMI store at No Cost EMI starting Rs 1,467

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): With its focus on bringing smartphones to customers on No Cost EMIs, the Bajaj Finserv Group is offering exceptional deals on its EMI Store. One such smartphone which has been recently launched on the EMI Store is the Realme X7.

Realme's 5G-enabled flagship offering, the Realme X7 is a brand-new mobile on the EMI Store of Bajaj Finserv. The smartphone is currently available on No Cost EMI starting Rs. 1,467. Customers who use the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card can also opt for lucrative EMI Schemes. To know more about offers and discounts on Realme X7, read on.

One need not worry about the Realme x7 price, as it can be purchased on No Cost EMIs with flexible tenors mentioned below.According to Realme, the X7 is India's first smartphone to be powered by the latest MediaTex Dimensity 8ooU chipset. The handset has a powerful 8GB RAM and comes with the newly upgraded 50W 'SuperDart Charge'- which easily charges it's 4310-mAh battery to 100 per cent within 47 minutes. The device comes with a stunning triple camera set-up and comprises a 64MP main camera. The Realme X7 is currently available in Space Silver & Nebula on the EMI Store.

Customers can shop for the smartphone online in cities like Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad on the EMI Store of Bajaj Finserv.

Benefits of shopping from EMI Store

The best part about shopping from the EMI Store is that its hyperlocal shopping model allows one to purchase from their favourite dealers and enjoy doorstep delivery within 4 hours*.

One can find mobile phones on EMI with money-saving offers such as zero down payment, No Cost EMI, cashback, as well as discounts on the final price.

Customers can opt for convenient repayment tenors ranging from 3-24 months.

To avail No Cost EMI benefits, customers need to purchase using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card. The digital card comes with a pre-approved loan limit of up to 4-lakhs.

Whether one is looking for the latest smartphone like Realme X7, or budget mobile phones under Rs. 10,000- the EMI Store of Bajaj Finserv makes the purchasing experience more affordable with convenient EMI options. Customers who use the Bajaj Finserv EMI Card can also enjoy pre-approved offers to further sweeten the deal.

