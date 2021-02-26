Reasons to ladder deposits with a Bajaj Finance Online FD

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Increasing market volatilities and rising interest rates are an opportunity for investors to park their savings in a fixed deposit. For those who haven't cushioned their portfolio with low-risk fixed-income instruments, now is the time to lock into Bajaj Finance Online FD.

Importance of laddering investments in Fixed Deposits

While Fixed Deposit is one of the safest investment options, the fluctuations in FD interest rates is a cause of worry for most investors. A viable solution is to ladder deposits, by setting a portion of savings aside, in different FDs with different tenors and maturity dates. It is important for these deposits to mature in successive years, and not all at once.

If an investor wants to invest Rs 10 lakh, it is best to split the investment into 5 different FDs amounting to Rs 2 lakh each. The maturity dates for these deposits must be set in such a way, that each FD matures every year, for the next 5 years. On maturity, these deposits can also be renewed, depending on prevailing FD interest rates.

Bajaj Finance FD is a great option for investors seeking a balance of high returns and safety of deposit. Here are some benefits of laddering deposits with Bajaj Finance online FD.

Attractive interest rates

Bajaj Finance recently increased its FD interest rates and is now offering assured returns up to 7.25 per cent to senior citizens. Investors can choose investment tenors from 12 to 60 months, to match their financial goals.

Here's a look at the latest FD interest rates, applicable for customers below the age of 60 and senior citizens.

Investors investing via the online mode get a rate benefit of 0.10 per cent through the Bajaj Finserv website. By investing in a Bajaj Finance online FD, one can benefit from an end-to-end paperless process that takes just a few minutes.

In case interest rates go up in future, investors can benefit from higher returns on their next deposit. This way, laddering deposits can balance out the highs and lows over time and enable individuals to earn consistent returns.

High liquidity

Typically, when investing in FD, a steady sum of savings is locked in for a specific tenor. Hence, investors are unable to access their savings, until maturity. However, by laddering deposits, one can create a staggered income ladder that caters to their liquidity needs.

Thus, one can ensure adequate liquidity, while also getting the best returns on their deposit. A good way to plan laddering of deposits with Bajaj Finance online FD, is to use the FD Calculator online to know the maturity amount from each FD, and fund unforeseen expenses easily.

Monthly savings with Systematic Deposit Plan

Bajaj Finance also offers Systematic Deposit Plan - an industry-first monthly savings plan that enables investors to save on a monthly basis. With savings starting from just Rs. 5000 every month, investors can choose to get their returns altogether or on a periodic basis, by selecting any of the two variants.

Those looking to get returns on a monthly basis, can choose Monthly Maturity Scheme and those looking to get all their returns on the same day, can choose Single Maturity Scheme. The interest rates prevailing on the date of booking every monthly deposit, will be applicable to that particular deposit.

Thus, with varying interest rates applicable to multiple deposits, Systematic Deposit Plan shields investors from the effect of varying FD interest rates.

Moreover, Bajaj Finance is accredited with the highest safety ratings of FAAA by CRISIL and MAAA by ICRA, which are the highest safety accreditations in India. This indicates highest safety of deposit, so investors can easily ladder all their deposits with Bajaj Finance. Invest in a Bajaj Finance online FD today from the comfort of home and bolster one's financial growth.

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of the Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 44 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company's product offerings include Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits.

Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international 'BBB' with stable outlook for long-term, by S & P Global Rating.

