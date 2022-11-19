New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): And Here comes the biggest News for all the sneaker lovers. Yes, the second season of The Great Indian Sneaker festival is here, and we can't contain our happiness for the same.

Reelstar presents The Great Indian Sneaker festival, the biggest sneaker & streetwear festival that provides you with an unforgettable experience of streetwear, luxury and music altogether. Developing the fastest growing and most affluential sneaker community all over India. This festival will witness the craziest energy of the artists lined up making the evening even more amazing. Coming in bigger and stronger this 24th-25th December. Making the Christmas weekend unrealistic and groovy. Setting the bar high, Get Ready!! There is not only one but several reasons for you to not miss the greatest event presented by Reelstar, the reason being It is the only platform that has The largest collection of rare and limited sneakers in India under one roof.

It Brings the best of fashion from Streetwear & Homegrown labels from all over the country including the loved brands like Evemen, Natty Garb, Crep Dog Crew (CDC), Dead Bear, Warping theories etc. The stage at The Great Indian sneaker festival is grooviest stage for the hottest artist in Rap/Hiphop and Punjabi music. With the line up of Artists performing over 2 days like MC Square, Talwiinder, Paradox and many more- One can expect the grooving stage and dancing sneakers already.

The one thing which has always excited fashion affluent is the Trendy Street wear, and Sneaker comes on the top of each fashion lover. Even if you are wearing best clothes, but have forgotten to team up with that quirky sneaker, there is a miss. So, spruce up your Sneaker Quotient by grabbing your pair from the biggest exhibition of Sneakers happening at A Dot Gurgaon on 24th-25th December 2022.

The Great Indian Sneaker festival is happening at Convention, A DOT by GNH in Gurgaon. This rad festival will see more than 70 exhibitors that will include over 50 popular street wear brands.

Instagram: Indiansneakerfestival - (https://www.instagram.com/indiansneakerfestival)

We're sure you will have a great time here!

- Where: A DOT by GNH, Ambience Island, Golf Dr, behind The Leela Hotel, Gurugram

- Ticket link: (https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/the-great-indian-sneaker-festival/ET00344281)

- When: 24th/25th December

- Time: Starting at 1 PM

- Entry Starts at: Rs. 1,999/-

