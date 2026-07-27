VMPL New Delhi [India], July 27: RHA Technologies today announced four strategic enterprise wins during the first fully operational quarter of RHA OneAI, India's most comprehensive unified enterprise AI workspace that connects organizational knowledge, business applications, and multiple leading AI models into a single secure environment. The new customers will deploy RHA OneAI to accelerate decision-making, reduce repetitive manual work, and scale AI-driven automation across business functions while preserving enterprise-grade security and governance. Arun Meena, Founder and CEO of RHA Technologies, said, "These early strategic wins validate our belief that enterprises want an AI coworker that acts on their data and systems securely. RHA OneAI delivers measurable productivity gains, faster decisions, and governance controls that make enterprise-grade AI practical at scale."

RHA OneAI delivers an AI-powered digital coworker that helps employees write, analyze, search, summarize, automate workflows, and make faster business decisions using their organization's own data and systems. Early deployments have demonstrated measurable business value through faster turnaround times, improved consistency in business communications, and better cross-team collaboration. Built for modern organizations, RHA OneAI transforms the way teams work by bringing together enterprise knowledge, business applications, and AI into a single intelligent workspace. RHA OneAI provides a unified enterprise AI workspace where employees can securely access organizational knowledge, interact with multiple leading AI models, automate everyday work, and collaborate more effectively.

Why RHA OneAI outperforms alternatives - RHA OneAI is purpose-built for enterprises that require more than a single conversational assistant. Its multimodel routing lets organizations select the best foundation model for each task, optimizing for accuracy, latency, or cost; While a single secure interface enforces role-based access controls, audit trails, and deployment choices (private cloud or on-premises). Deep, out-of-the-box integrations with core systems reduce implementation friction and eliminate the need to replace existing technology stacks. Unlike single-model offerings that expose data to external training, RHA OneAI ensures customer data remains under enterprise control, enabling compliance with regulatory and corporate governance requirements.

The four strategic customers signed in the quarter come from diverse industries including retail, real estate, financial services and manufacturing. Each engagement is focused on improving employee productivity, accelerating decision-making, and enabling secure AI adoption across the enterprise. The retail and real estate customers will use RHA OneAI to streamline product and project information management, automate customer support, proposal and contract workflows, and improve collaboration across sales and operations, resulting in faster response times and greater operational efficiency. The financial services customer will integrate RHA OneAI with internal knowledge repositories and business applications to support research, compliance, and customer servicing while maintaining enterprise-grade governance and security.

Across all engagements, RHA OneAI will serve as a unified AI workspace for employees - providing secure access to organizational knowledge, connecting with internal business systems, assisting with email and calendar management, preparing for meetings, automating routine tasks, and enabling employees to work faster and more effectively from a single platform. Clients have already reported faster decision cycles, reduced manual effort, improved accuracy of business communications, and stronger cross-functional collaboration. About RHA OneAI (https://rhaone.ai) RHA OneAI is an enterprise AI workspace developed by RHA Technologies that securely connects people, enterprise knowledge, business applications, agents and AI models to help teams write, analyze, search, summarize, automate workflows, and make faster business decisions - all while maintaining enterprise-grade security and governance.

To schedule a demo or pilot, email sales@rhaone.ai or visit https://rhaone.ai (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)