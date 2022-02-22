Rhiti Group and EST Global Inc. collaborate to spearhead new-age AgriTech Solutions

You would like to read
- CitiusTech names Bhaskar Sambasivan as CEO, succeeding co-founder Rizwan Koita
- Sindhu Trade Links Ltd. reduces bank-debt by Rs. 1041.5 million, aims to be debt free by 2023
- Sindhu Trade Links clocks more than 200 per cent increase in its net profit; marching towards debt free regime
- Healthfarm Nutrition welcomes Shahid Kapoor as their brand ambassador
- Union Budget 2022 reactions from Gera Developments, Suumaya Industries, IPGA, Plinthstone and NaariO on overall industry, real estate, agriculture and startup sectors
New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): The agriculture sector in India contributes around 18 per cent to India's GDP. To boost the sector and improve productivity and profitability the government of India recently announced key initiatives during the Union Budget 2022. This includes special initiatives aimed at transforming the sector including AgriTech solutions, R & D, digitization and implementation of cutting-edge technologies like drones, AI, VR, IoT among others.
There has been an increase in companies/start-ups working in this space, and the latest company to enter the AgriTech space is EST Rural Tech Pvt Ltd, a part of Rhiti Group, one of India's fastest-growing conglomerates across sectors. Rhiti Group has announced collaboration with EST Global Inc., a leading FinTech company based in the Boston Cambridge MIT ecosystem working towards investing in FinTech solutions and bringing financial inclusion.
This new venture will take forward various initiatives towards a comprehensive transformation of India's rural economy based on principles of SDG, ESG, and Circular Economy by developing islands of economies with rural eco centres. These will interact with each other and further integrate themselves to create a decentralized rural ecosystem and address major issues faced by farmers during the pre-farming, farming and post-farming phase. The platform will also offer multiple opportunities to the rural population employed with various ancillary services in the rural economy beyond agriculture like small scale artisans and service providers.
Speaking on the collaboration Arun Pandey, Founder Rhiti Group and Co-chairman, EST Rural Tech Pvt. Ltd. said, "With seamless communication, data management and effective integration of cutting-edge technologies like AI, ML, IoT, Virtual Reality, Drone technology etc., we can transform India's agricultural sector and subsequently change the lives of our farmers."
Dr Sindhu Bhaskar, Founder EST Group and Co-chairman, EST Rural Tech Pvt. Ltd., commented, "Industry 4.0 has given a definite fillip to Agriculture. AgriTech has the potential to substantially scale-up the autonomous and growing rural economy, rural capital and rural wealth improving the overall productivity. This not only helps in ensuring the financial and social mobility but also contributing to the national economy of the country."
EST Rural Tech Pvt. Ltd. will provide all the pre-and post-harvest support to the rural community with AI, ML, IoT, Drone and Blockchain technology-based services, Crop Insurance, micro-lending and Rural E-commerce all under one umbrella so that a perfectly aligned rural ecosystem gets created. This amalgamation of technology and agricultural science within the matrix of the rural economy will help farmers in making farming profitable. A reasonable, rational platform will always stand up to remove the blocks of the hinterland economy.
EST Rural Tech Pvt. Ltd. is launching this unique project of Globalagri.in (https://www.globalagri.com/) throughout India. Pandey and Sindhu both stated that it is a humble project with noble intentions and widespread economic reach and impact.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor