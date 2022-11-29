RoadEx Franchise promotes you to own a recession-free Transport business in your city

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI/PNN): RoadEx Franchise brings the opportunity to own a recession-free transport business. With over ten years of experience, RoadEx logistics is an efficient transportation network that can meet challenging delivery demands and serve large and small businesses.

Join the fast-growing Transport industry by starting a transport store with RoadEx. RoadEx Franchise lets you own a business with sustained returns and one accomplishing a long-term vision towards the venture.

RoadEx was formed ten years ago in India after experiencing the lacunae in transporting goods nationwide and in cities. RoadEx is built to provide an efficient transportation network that can meet challenging delivery demands and serves large and small enterprises and businesses. RoadEx understands the daily challenges that you face and needs a flexible solution that can meet your requirements. It offers logistics that directly take goods from your origin to the destination giving an end-to-end integrated solution and is reliable. RoadEx, with its expertise in surface, offers services across diverse verticals that include International supply.

RoadEx, with this initiative, has started a movement to empower small and medium-sized Transportation businesses in India to dream big.

RoadEx Franchise and Transport's journey through the years has been full of milestones, growth, and pushing the boundaries often. With many firsts to its credit, RoadEx Transport has constantly strived to grow as an organisation and set an industry benchmark.

It's a business-friendly model for Investors, people in business, people who want to start their own business, those who want to invest in new business, those who want to take a Franchise in any company, and people who want to create a logistics transport business are our audience.

It offers a huge array of transportation services, including packing and moving services, corporate relocations, home relocations, car transportation services, door-to-door pickup and delivery, express delivery, industrial goods shifting, and warehousing. As the top Packers and Movers in Ahmedabad, they have handled their clients' varied moving demands across India. They have been refining our processes time and time again to adapt them to the present industry conditions.

RoadEx offers Full Truckload (FTL), Part Truckload, Inventory management, Warehousing, Material Handling, Storage, Packaging, Loading & Unloading, International Freight Forwarding, Production Planning and Demand Forecasting to both domestic as well as international clients. Its well-established transportation networks allow it to efficiently manage local, interstate, and international truck consignments in and out of most major global markets.

They specialise in goods transport services for household and commercial products like decorative furniture, kitchen utensils, pharmaceutical drugs, machinery, food items (FMCG), construction material, coal, and many more.

The inspiration to start something like RoadEx emerged when Subrata Mukherjee, the founder, noticed a massive problem in India's logistics space - SMEs struggled to transport their product! To resolve this problem and provide logistics companies with the support they needed to flourish later, Arnab Banerjee and Shivam joined to create the RoadEx Transport Franchise. This venture helped logistics businesses with GPS and transportation solutions.

With leading in the transport business, they also give jobs to promote employment in India when layoffs are at their peak. They value the ideas and thoughts of their employees. They respect, support, and motivate the talent. They promote transparency and open communication. They also are known for encouraging employees by organising events and outings.

Today, RoadEx is the largest online transport marketplace community with over 10 Lakhs In India transporters on its platform. In the Indian logistics space, they aim to be more than just a product - they want to revolutionise how B2B transportation happens in India!

Logistics is the backbone of the Indian economy, and RoadEx is here to strengthen it! By providing users with the technology for booking trucks and loads online, they are also bridging the gap between lorry and load businesses and helping them serve customers better.

Start your own Transport Business with RoadEx. Take the first step towards owning a RoadEx Transport franchise and start your entrepreneurial journey and transform your dream into a reality.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)