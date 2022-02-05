Sagacious IP certified as a Great People Manager Company

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], February 5 (ANI/PNN): Sagacious IP, one of the largest IP research and consulting firms globally, announced its recognition after being certified as a "Great People Manager Company" by the Great Manager Institute®.

The certificate is a testimony to years of hard work and commitment towards building a people-centric organization with a core focus on employee well-being and overall growth. People managers are essential to the plan of building a successful organization. That is why; Sagacious IP has a systematic and well-laid out process for training and nurturing its managers.

Great People Manager Study is the largest study of People Managers and Leaders in India that helps to recognize Great People Managers and the companies that nurture them. The 2021 cycle of the study involved registrations of 10,273 leaders and managers (including self-nominations) from 4,189 organizations, spanning all sectors. The evaluation was done for about 18 months starting April 2020, thus being able to assess and analyze greatness in leadership during one of the worst crises ever faced by humankind.

To achieve the certification of "Great People Manager Company," a survey was performed to gauge the state of a company's work culture and its managers. The survey questionnaire collated feedback of Managers on subjects related to effective communication, technical expertise, leadership traits, strategic thinking, and reputation. People managers at Sagacious IP performed exceptionally well on the index reaffirming its beliefs and values and based on the cumulative people managerial effectiveness score, it emerged as a company of Great People Managers.

Sagacious IP understands the importance of people as its most valuable asset. Therefore, it is constantly rediscovering its learning and training program for managers with changing times. For example, even during the challenging period of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company demonstrated resilience with low to moderate effect on its employee.

On the recognition, Tarun Kumar Bansal, President, Sagacious IP, stated that the certificate is a culmination of years of painstaking work and commitment towards improving our employee's productivity, happiness, and welfare. The certification strengthens our tenets and inspires us to achieve even more illustrious feats for our employees and people's managers.

Sagacious IP truly believes that the fortune of a company is positively correlated to the well-being of its people. This desire propels the company to invest its resource actively to prepare the next generation of bold, innovative, and compassionate people's managers.

Sagacious IP is an award-winning IP research solutions provider working with the world's largest companies, law firms, institutions, research organizations, and inventors to help them monetize, defend, and expand their patent portfolios and drive innovation within their industries.

For more information visit: (https://sagaciousresearch.com)

