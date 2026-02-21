BusinessWire India Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 20: Sai Life Sciences Limited (BSE: 544306 | NSE: SAILIFE), one of India's leading integrated contract research, development and manufacturing organizations (CRDMOs), today announced plans to hire 700+ scientific, technical, and management professionals during 2026-27 as it scales capabilities to meet growing global demand for end-to-end drug discovery, development and manufacturing services. The recruitment will span roles across medicinal chemistry, biology, DMPK, process and analytical development, formulation development, process engineering, technology transfer, quality, peptides, business development, program management, and manufacturing, among others. A specific area of focus through this recruitment drive will be on attracting high-calibre scientists from leading institutions in India and globally, reflecting the increasing complexity of programs being entrusted to Sai Life Sciences and the higher scientific expectations placed on Indian CRDMOs by global innovator companies.

Making the announcement, Krishna Kanumuri, CEO & Managing Director, Sai Life Sciences, said: "We are at an inflection point for the Indian CRDMO industry. Global supply-chain rebalancing, the need for resilient development and manufacturing partners, and the rising sophistication of outsourced science are converging in India's favour. Demand for high-quality, integrated partners is already visible, and this expansion is about preparing ourselves to serve that demand at scale -- with the right infrastructure, strong digital and quality systems, and deep scientific capability." Krishna added, "For scientists, this is a genuinely exciting moment. They have the opportunity to work on globally relevant, high-impact programs while being based in India. We believe this phase of growth creates a compelling opportunity for Indian scientists anywhere in the world to consider building the next chapter of their careers here--without compromising on scientific rigor, exposure, or the quality of work."

The new roles will support growing activity in areas such as complex small-molecule synthesis, high-throughput experimentation, data-enabled drug discovery, and late-stage CMC and commercial manufacturing scale-up. As part of its talent strategy, Sai Life Sciences has launched a global alumni engagement platform and is strengthening learning, leadership development, and internal mobility programs to support long-term career growth. Sai Life Sciences operates across India, the UK, and the US, serving global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Its Manchester site focuses on process R & D, while its Boston Biology facility supports early discovery collaborations and client engagement. The majority of new roles will be based in Hyderabad, home to the company's largest integrated R & D campus. With more than 3,400 scientists and professionals currently on board, the planned hiring reflects its continued growth and its expanding role as a global CRDMO partner.

