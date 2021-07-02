Sanjay Miranka joins Poonawalla Group acquired Magma Fincorp as Group CFO

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Poonawalla group acquired Magma Fincorp Ltd is pleased to announce the joining of Sanjay Miranka as its Group Chief Financial Officer (Group CFO) effective today.
Sanjay will lead the group's resource raising, regulatory compliance & governance, investor interactions, corporate legal, and work with the MD and Group CEO on the strategic transformation.
Sanjay is a qualified CA and CS and comes with over 26 years of rich experience across a diverse set of industries like Financial Services, Edible Commodities, and Telecom. He was recently associated with Aditya Birla Finance Ltd (ABFL) for close to 18 years in various capacities such as Head of Capital Market Lending Business and later as CFO.
In his tenure as CFO, ABFL's long-term credit rating moved up from "AA+" to "AAA" and he has been instrumental in diversifying the funding sources and achieving one of the lowest cost of funds in the NBFC sector.
For his outstanding contribution, he was conferred with "The Best CA CFO Award in Large Corporate BFSI Category" by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in 2020.
Abhay Bhutada, Managing Director, Magma Fincorp said, "Sanjay joins us at this important phase when the company is going through a strategic shift. I am certain that his deep and extensive experience across a diverse set of industries including both asset and liability side of a lending business, his drive for operational excellence, and setting up of best practices will benefit us immensely as we continue to position the brand for the future. I am confident that he would be a great addition to the team and will provide strong leadership."
Commenting on his appointment, Sanjay Miranka said, "I would like to extend my gratitude to the Poonawalla group and the Board of Directors for giving me the opportunity to be part of this growth journey. I look forward to partner with the team to execute the company's vision and enhance value for its shareholders, people, and all stakeholders."
