Sany India Reaches Out to a Young Creator who Built a Working Model of an Excavator

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): The ingenuity of a 7th class boy from Jharkhand who created a working model of an excavator using the principle of hydraulic pressure captured the attention of Sany India, a leading manufacturer of construction equipment, heavy machinery and renewable energy solutions.

Sany has decided to sponsor the boy's education for one year and present him with a remote-control model of the machine. The boy's creative skills first came to light through a video shared on twitter wherein the budding genius displays his creation built entirely by using easily available materials like cardboard, syringes, ice cream sticks, plastic tubes etc. This 'toy' excavator perfectly replicates the functions of an excavator, which is a complex machine. It's an impeccable representation in a miniature form which is a commendable feat for an 11-year-old boy like Joy Anugrah Kerketta.

"It's heartening to see that we have such little geniuses tucked away in remote corners of our country. With limited financial help and educational support, the boy's creation stands out as a fine example of putting his inherent intellectual ability to practical use. As a socially conscious company, we are delighted to support such budding engineers who have all the makings of becoming illustrious citizens of tomorrow," said Mr. Dheeraj Panda, Director - Sales, Marketing & Customer Support at Sany Heavy Industry India Pvt. Ltd.

The video was first shared by Pradeep Kerketta who tagged Sany India with a request to support the boy on Twitter. The company responded swiftly and reached out to the boy's parents and assured financial support for his education.

Sany India was incorporated in 2002 and offers the widest range of Construction Machinery in India & South Asia. In 2012, Sany India invested more than INR 500 crore to develop infrastructure for R & D, Manufacturing, Quality Inspection, Testing and Service at their manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune. Through this facility, the company operates in four Business verticals viz: Excavator, Heavy Equipment, Concrete Machinery and Renewable Energy. Presently, Sany India offers products like excavators, truck-mounted cranes, all-terrain and rough terrain cranes, crawler cranes, transit mixers, batching plants, boom pumps, trailer pumps, piling rigs, motor graders, pavers, compactors, reach stackers, rubber-tired gantry cranes, rail-mounted gantry cranes, mining equipment, wind turbine generators and many more.

The company has already established a strong network of around 25 dealers across India to cater to the growing demand and provide support to all its customers & associates. Sany has more than 12000 machines delivered on the ground, contributing to infrastructure development projects in India & other South Asian countries. Owing to its widest product range, superior build quality, service commitment, innovative solutions, and global expertise, Sany India has achieved market leadership in various construction equipment segments. With the Government of India's focus on infrastructure development and modernization, the company is poised for tremendous growth.

