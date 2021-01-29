Sarafa Bazar India: Empowering young entrepreneurs through online jewellery platform

New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI/ThePRTree): When the world was hit by COVID-19 pandemic the economy came to standstill. Even the jewellery industry, which offers one of the most luxurious segments of products, suffered a major setback. It created a lot of anxiety among the traders due to cancellation of shows and exhibitions and low footfall at jewellery shops. It became difficult for the jewellers to visit the manufacturer and wholesalers having presence in different cities or states.

However as quoted by Dean Kamen, "Every once in a while, a new technology, an old problem, and a big idea turn into an innovation", this pandemic opened a plethora of business opportunities for big and small businessmen by the efforts of a young entrepreneur, Archit Jain.

Archit realized that there is a huge gap in the online presence for this industry. So, he tried to reframe the old norms with new ones by integrating technology with daily business. He brought the jewellery manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers under a single platform through an online portal called Sarafa Bazar India. Through this portal, manufacturers/wholesalers can contact their potential customers and showcase their products online, easily from different corners of India. All kinds of buying and selling deals are conducted offline directly between the buyers and sellers to ensure complete transparency.

This emerging online jewellery business has empowered jewellers in Tier II and Tier III cities to connect to the manufacturers, who in turn can showcase their designs, just at the click of a button. Its digital solutions increased the reach and decreased marketing and travelling expenses by removing geographical barriers to trade, while ensuring the utmost safety of their customers. Buyers can scroll through the complete range of products across different markets of India sitting back at their place.

Sarafa Bazar India is India's fastest growing online B2B platform which has provided the users a great shopping experience wherein they can search for their requirement according to their convenience and choice. And the best part is that they do not have to pay any commission or transaction fees.

Jewellery makers are very optimistic about this digital solution which has made their virtual jewellery display experience great!

Jewellery brands that did not have an online existence have been seen quite excited about it.

Sarafa Bazar India has received a great positive response from the customers. Within the 8 months of its launch, it already has 24,000 plus website users and 5,000 plus app installs.

This is a great opportunity for the jewellers who have been operating only with their exclusive showrooms to increase their sales, contacts and introduce their products to the digital world using online marketing methods.

Through this platform, the workforce is back to track with new roles and responsibilities.

This young entrepreneur worked hard to make the jewellery industry survive during the unprecedented crisis through his innovative ideas. He started his journey from a small town of Saharanpur, with an aim to help jewellers like him to expand their reach by easily connecting to the manufacturers who are promoting their products through 'Sarafa Bazar India'. And now this innovative business idea has proved to be a blessing in disguise for the Jewellery industry for every small and big business owner who can now have a pan India presence. (ANI/ThePRTree).

