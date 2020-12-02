SatSure Cygnus - Rapid Revisit Virtual Satellite Constellation

You would like to read
- Infosys unveils Infosys Health Insights Platform - an automated data science platform for public health agencies
- Piramal Enterprises Q1 PAT rises 11% to 496 cr
- CB Insights names Razorpay to the 'Fintech 250' List of Fastest-growing Fintech Startups in the World
- India Happiness Report 2020: State happiness rankings, impact of COVID-19 and thought leaders' insights
- Taikee revamps its platform to offer retailers an intuitive buying experience
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 2 (ANI/PRNewswire): SatSure, a decision intelligence startup based in Bangalore (India) and St. Gallen (Switzerland), has launched its synthetic geospatial insights platform, "SatSure Cygnus" for high-frequency vegetation monitoring applications. Using powerful deep learning methods and SatSure's proprietary image processing technology, Cygnus is able to leverage publicly available satellite assets to provide synthetic insights and analysis built over optical, microwave, and multi-spectral satellite imagery at 10 metres spatial resolution an up to thrice a week revisit rate.
Despite there being more than 300 active Earth-imaging satellites, there still exist several challenges around the affordability, revisit time, and visibility of satellite imagery, especially in the tropics. As a company focused on leveraging satellites for delivering decision intelligence solutions, SatSure is addressing this problem statement through its proprietary SatSure Cygnus platform.
SatSure Cygnus, which will be commercially available as an API through the SatSure Spartaplatform early next year, allows users to access synthetic insights in the visible and infrared bands generated by it. Its advantage lies in its ability to not only mitigate problems involving costs and revisit time that is conventionally associated with satellite data but also ensure accuracy of the synthetic insights on vegetation monitoring by employing proprietary technologies across a range of domains from satellite data to cloud computing and deep learning, developed by SatSure's R & D teams.
SatSure's co-founder and CEO, Prateep Basu announced this disruptive innovation at the World Economic Forum's recent Pioneers of Change Summit. He said, "With the current business and technology climate improving the case for space sustainability and optimal cost management, SatSure Cygnus is a pioneering and innovative technology that can enhance the functionality of existing satellite data and improving their application for solving critical challenges related to food, environment and livelihood."
Rashmit Singh Sukhmani, co-founder and CTO of SatSure added, "SatSure Cygnus enabled a great opportunity for us to combine our significant expertise in satellite data with our established work in artificial intelligence, machine learning and cloud platforms to solve a number of problems associated with satellite technology, ranging from space debris to costs and less than optimal revisit time. Our mandate has always been to not only roll out smart products but also to solve fundamental human problems and we believe SatSure Cygnus represents the best of that thinking."
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor