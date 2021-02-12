Saving Valentine's Day, one Tring at a time

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): India is a country filled with awe for Bollywood and its celebrities where millions of people are starstruck by their stardom. Tring, India's largest celebrity engagement platform celebrates Valentine's Day early with their Tring Express campaign! The platform makes users turn from zeroes to heroes/heroines with same-day delivery ensuring a mind-blowing gift is delivered to their phone pockets!

Tring express campaign helps its users to avoid the last-minute gift stress for Valentine's Day. For all the late lateefs & the forgetful boys & girls, Tring is sharing the love. The platform can rightly say that they saved their users by a Tring with a gift that their partners shall cherish forever!

Sharing some extra love, that's also easy on the pocket, the platform offers attractive discounts to celebrate Valentine's week in a special way. The platform launched a 'Book a Tring & Get a Tring' offer from the 10th to 11th February, which provided the users with a free Tring on the purchase of a Tring. The platform has also offered over 200+ select celebrities at a steal-worthy price of flat Rs 500. Setting a new wave in gifting and making even your last-minute-gift, a memorable experience.

(https://www.tring.co.in) has more than 3500 celebrities both national and global. These include celebrities ranging from movie stars, TV stars, models, cricketers & many more artists who share the love with their fans through inspiration, motivation & appreciation to make their fan's special occasion a lifetime memory! #TringKaHaiZamana.

