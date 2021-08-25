SBI General Insurance to service Ayushman Bharat Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana in the state of Punjab

You would like to read
Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): SBI General Insurance, one of India's leading General Insurance companies, is glad to announce that they have been chosen by the Government of Punjab to service the Ayushman Bharat Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana (AB-SSBY).
As part of the scheme, in collaboration with the Government, the company will play a critical role in expanding the health insurance coverage in the state of Punjab especially to the less privileged sections.
Under this scheme, SBI General will provide the suraksha aur bharosa dono for the people of Punjab, by providing cashless health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakhs annually to more than 40 lakhs eligible families in Punjab. As part of this policy, the families will also be eligible to benefit from cashless secondary and tertiary care treatments at public and private hospitals with coverage of pre-existing diseases.
Atul Deshpande, Head Claims, Digital & Projects, SBI General Insurance, said, "It is our privilege to be associated with the State Government of Punjab and be at the service of the people and communities. With our commitment and passion, we will support the State Government's vision and progress in our mission of providing simple and innovative general insurance products and best in class services to the people."
SECC-2011 data beneficiaries, Smart ration card holders under NFSA, farmers, construction workers, small traders & Accredited and yellow card holder journalists will be eligible for this scheme under Ayushman Bharat Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana to be serviced by SBI General Insurance in the state of Punjab.
