VMPL Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 4: Param Foundation today inaugurated ParSEC Whitefield, a 30,000 sq. ft. experiential science and innovation centre in Bengaluru, marking a significant addition to the city's growing ecosystem of science engagement and future-focused learning spaces. Conceived as a "Living Lab" for discovery, the centre is designed to engage over one lakh visitors annually, including students, educators, professionals, and families, through interactive exhibits, innovation workshops, and public programmes.The facility was formally inaugurated by Dr. K. Radhakrishnan (Former Chairman, ISRO and Chairman of the Advisory Board, Param Foundation) and Mr. Kris Gopalakrishnan (Co-founder, Infosys) in the presence of educators, scientists, industry leaders, and members of the public.

This milestone builds on the proven success of ParSEC Jayanagar, which has welcomed 75,000+ visitors, trained 55+ teachers in experiential learning, conducted more than 52 workshops across various disciplines, and hosted 5+ hackathons. With the opening of the Whitefield facility, Param Foundation--guided by its distinguished Advisory Board--is now going significantly bigger to scale this impact for the entire community. Developed as a dedicated space for science, discovery, and innovation, ParSEC Whitefield seeks to transform how the city experiences science and innovation, beyond conventional educational boundaries. The centre reflects a vision of making scientific exploration accessible and engaging for learners of all ages.

Spread across the expansive facility, ParSEC Whitefield brings together interactive galleries, innovation makerspaces, live demonstration zones, and collaborative environments designed to spark curiosity. Visitors can explore themes ranging from artificial intelligence and emerging technologies to light and optics, electricity and magnetism, geometry, design thinking, and ancient Indian scientific knowledge systems. Mr. Devananda R. Gaddam, Executive Trustee of Param Foundation, said: "With the launch of ParSEC Whitefield, we are fulfilling our promise to make Bengaluru a truly connected city of science. Our goal is to engage over one lakh visitors annually, creating a community hub where curiosity is celebrated and scientific temper is nurtured. This is our largest facility yet, designed to be a catalyst for lifelong learning for families and students alike."

K. Radhakrishnan, Former Chairman of ISRO, said: "Science is not a subject to be memorized; it is a way of life to be experienced. ParSEC Whitefield provides the kind of environment that was once reserved only for high-level research labs. By making these concepts accessible to every child in Bengaluru, we are planting the seeds for India's next generation of space explorers and deep-tech innovators." Kris Gopalakrishnan, Co-founder of Infosys and Chairman of Axilor Ventures, said: "Bengaluru's greatest asset is its talent, but that talent needs a 'playground' to experiment and fail before it can succeed in the real world. This 30,000 sq. ft. facility is more than just a science center; it is a critical piece of infrastructure for our innovation economy. We are moving from 'Knowing Science' to 'Doing Science,' and that is where the future of our tech industry lies."

Strategically located in one of Bengaluru's fastest-growing technology centers, ParSEC Whitefield serves as a resource for anyone seeking meaningful learning opportunities. Through workshops, educator training initiatives, and innovation-led activities, the facility promotes creativity, critical thinking, and a scientific temper across the city. About Param Foundation: Param Foundation is a transdisciplinary ecosystem and a collaborative platform that brings together science, history, art, culture, and technology to ignite curiosity and create meaningful societal change. The Foundation's vision is to create a connected, city-wide ecosystem of science centres that celebrate India's scientific and cultural legacy while nurturing future-ready skills and encouraging lifelong learning for all.

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