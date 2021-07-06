SGS appoints Shashibhushan Jogani as the Managing Director for India and the Sub-region Manager for Bangladesh, India, and Sri Lanka

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6 (ANI/PRNewswire): (https://www.sgs.com) SGS group has announced the appointment of Shashibhushan Jogani as the Managing Director of SGS India and the Sub-region Manager for Bangladesh, India and Sri Lanka, effective June 1, 2021.

Shashi succeeds Cresenciano G. Maramot in this role and would be based in Mumbai, India.

Prior to this appointment, Shashi was leading the SGS Indonesia operations as Managing Director. In a career spanning more than 18 years at the SGS Group, he has held various executive roles within the company, including Indonesia Country Business Manager, India Business Director for Systems and Services Certification (now Knowledge Solutions) as well as Head of Strategic Transformation for the South East Asia Pacific region.

"Shashi brings an exceptional track record of energetic leadership, a depth of experience across various businesses and a strong international exposure. I am confident that our clients, teams and partners will greatly benefit from his vast experience, and lead to a strong and resilient growth for SGS in the region," said Malcolm Reid, Chief Operating Officer, South Eastern Asia & Pacific.

Commenting on his appointment, Shashibhushan Jogani said, "I feel privileged to lead SGS India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka as we embark on the next stage of the company's evolution and growth. I'd like to thank Cres for his dedicated efforts in successfully leading the company over the past years. We are well positioned to continue our progress towards a new chapter of growth by driving positive change, expanding the reach of our world-class services, and reinforcing our leadership position in the TIC industry. We are also continuously raising the bar on sustainability standards and aligning our business strategies with our sustainability ambitions to enable a better, safer and more interconnected world."

Shashi holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Mumbai and is a rank holder. He is a certified chartered accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Shashi holds certifications for Executive Leadership Program from the Melbourne Business School and Inspirational Leadership Program from the IMD Business School in Switzerland.

