Shagun Gupta Foundation to work for equal rights of the third gender

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27 (ANI/PNN): Shagun Gupta Foundation, the NGO run by well-known cosmetics and permanent makeup expert Dr. Shagun Gupta, will now also work for the cause of equal rights of the third gender.
For the past many years, the Foundation has focused its efforts on promoting education, women empowerment, and helping cancer survivors and acid attack survivors. It has instilled hope in the lives of thousands of beneficiaries so far and has now taken up the challenge of working for the third gender; often the most discriminated against by society.
"Those belonging to the third gender are also humans and are equal to the other two genders. However, people belonging to the third gender have to face widespread discrimination in every possible sphere of life. The foundation will dedicate its efforts to promoting understanding about the third gender's basic right of equality. We will also provide necessary help and support to causes related to the welfare of the third gender," said Dr. Shagun Gupta.
The foundation announced its latest mission on the occasion of Republic Day on Wednesday at an event in Mumbai.
It was the '1st Foundation Day' of Shagun Gupta Foundation, and the occasion was graced and supported by veteran actors Surendra Pal and Sunil Pal, politicians, representatives from other NGOs, and leading personalities from different fields.
"It took me six years of non-stop work and perseverance to create awareness about permanent makeup. Permanent makeup is not limited to makeup but is an effective way of revamping facial features. It is an art that gives another chance to all the women who feel disheartened about their looks after an acid attack or after surviving cancer. We have instilled the lost hope in their lives, and this is what we aim to do with our work for the third gender," she said on occasion.
Dr. Gupta, who has become a beacon of hope in the lives of thousands of persons who have benefitted from her work in permanent makeup and cosmetics, added that the Foundation's objective is to save lives, promote social protection, and conquer poverty, and sought support for the noble endeavours.
