PNN New Delhi [India], March 26: SHARP Business Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd has announced a strategic manufacturing tie-up with leading AC manufacturing companies to locally produce air conditioners in India, strengthening the company's expansion plans in one of the world's fastest-growing cooling markets. The collaboration aims to scale manufacturing to 500,000 units over the next three years, enabling Sharp to strengthen product availability in the Indian market. The arrangement brings together SHARP's Japanese engineering and proprietary Plasmacluster ion air purification technology with large-scale manufacturing capabilities and supply chain expertise. Commenting on the development, Osamu Narita, Managing Director, SHARP Business Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd, said, "India continues to be a strategically important market for SHARP, and we see strong long-term growth potential in the cooling appliances segment. Strengthening our manufacturing ecosystem through tie-ups such as this reinforces our commitment to the Indian market. By combining SHARP's Japanese innovation with India's growing manufacturing capabilities, we aim to deliver advanced products that meet the evolving expectations of Indian consumers while supporting the country's vision for local manufacturing."

Mimoh Jain, Chief Business Officer - SHARP Appliances Division, added, "India is one of the fastest-growing markets for air conditioners globally. We restarted our air conditioner business in India last year and, despite a challenging year for the category, we sold around 0.40K units with a limited product portfolio. This early response reinforces our confidence in the long-term potential of the market. Our tie-up with a leading AC manufacturing companies in India allows us to combine SHARP's technology-driven innovation with a strong manufacturing ecosystem in India, enabling us to scale our presence and deliver high-performance cooling solutions integrated with air purification technology."

India's air conditioner market has been witnessing steady growth in recent years, driven by rising temperatures, rapid urbanisation and increasing adoption of energy-efficient appliances. Industry estimates suggest that the room air conditioner market in India has crossed 10 million units annually and is expected to grow at a double-digit CAGR, with demand expanding rapidly beyond metro cities into Tier II and Tier III markets. As part of its next phase of expansion, SHARP is preparing to introduce a wider portfolio of air conditioners in India, including window ACs, split ACs and commercial air conditioning solutions. The upcoming range of select Window ACs will integrate SHARP's Plasmacluster ion technology, which enables active air purification alongside cooling. By combining Japanese engineering, advanced air purification and robust reliability standards, SHARP aims to deliver a new generation of cooling solutions aligned with its philosophy of creating products that are "In Step With Your Future".

Over the next five years, the company aims to capture a 2-3% share of the Indian air conditioner market by expanding its product portfolio and strengthening its distribution network across the country. SHARP currently sells its air conditioners through retail and distribution partners, modern trade, online marketplaces and commercial channels, with an established presence in Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi NCR, Gujarat, Punjab, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh/Telangana. The company plans to expand its reach further across the rest of India through additional distribution partnerships. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)