India PR Distribution New Delhi [India], July 9: With screen time becoming a growing concern for many families, Shaswat Study offers screen-free learning products that help children stay active, creative and engaged. In today's digital world, kids are spending more time on phones, TV, tablets and other screens. Many parents are worried about this habit because they want their children to stay active, creative and focused. At the same time, they also need better options that can keep children happy, busy and learning positively. Shaswat Study creates story books, activity books and board games that give children a simple and enjoyable way to learn without screens. The brand focuses on making learning fun, simple and useful for everyday life. Its products are designed to help children think, solve, draw, read, play and learn naturally. Instead of giving children only digital entertainment, Shaswat Study gives them meaningful activities that support both learning and enjoyment.

The main purpose of the brand is to help parents practically reduce screen time. Children need fun, and parents need learning tools that are easy to use at home. Shaswat Study brings both together through books and games that children can enjoy again and again. Who We Are Shaswat Study is a brand made by parents, for parents. The team understands what parents look for when they choose books, games or learning products for their children. Parents want products that are safe, engaging, meaningful and helpful for their child's growth. They also want activities that children will actually enjoy using. For the past seven years, the founding parents of Shaswat Study have been conducting research and gaining hands-on experience by working directly with children in skill-based learning. During this journey, the brand has worked with a clear focus on screen-free learning, creative thinking and family-friendly activities. Thousands of families across India have used and loved its products. Many parents have also given very good ratings because the products are easy to use, useful for children and enjoyable for daily learning.

The brand believes that children learn best when they are actively involved. When a child solves a puzzle, completes a maze, listens to a story, plays a board game or colors a page, the child is not just passing time. The child is observing, thinking, making decisions, using imagination and building focus. This is the kind of active learning Shaswat Study wants to encourage. The brand also has an Android parenting app called ShaswatStudy: Parenting App. This app helps parents with one age-wise story and one activity every day for 365 days. It supports parents in building a daily habit of storytelling, learning and spending quality time with their children.

New Product Launch: Creative Brain Puzzle & Activity Books Shaswat Study's new product launch, Creative Brain Puzzle & Activity Books, is a set of 4 books designed for children aged 5 years and above. This book set gives kids a fun and screen-free way to learn, think, solve, and create every day. * Set of 4 books with 200+ fun activities: The books include puzzles, mazes, spot-the-difference, patterns, counting, coloring, and drawing activities. * Helps improve important skills: These activities help children get better at noticing things, thinking clearly, focusing, doing basic maths and being creative. * Easy for kids to do on their own: Children aged 5+ can complete most activities independently. They only need a pencil, crayons or colors.

* A better alternative to screen time: Instead of watching a screen, kids can solve, draw, count, color and us e their imagination in a fun way. Loved Products: Board Games and Tales & Tasks Along with activity books, Shaswat Study's board games are also loved by customers. The 5 Board Games Combo is one of the popular products from the brand. These games help children learn while playing with parents, siblings and friends. They support skills like counting, spelling, vocabulary, planning, healthy habits and strategic thinking. Board games are important because they bring families together. When children play board games, they learn more than just the rules of the game. They learn patience, turn-taking, decision-making and how to accept winning or losing. These small lessons are useful for a child's social and emotional development.

Shaswat Study also offers Tales & Tasks, a story and activity book series that combines reading with meaningful tasks. Children do not just read stories; they also think, answer, solve and complete activities. This makes reading more active and interesting. The Eklavya kit is also part of Shaswat Study's learning range and supports the brand's focus on overall child development. The Main Story The main idea behind Shaswat Study is simple: children should spend less time scrolling and more time learning through play. Parents want their kids to reduce screen time, but children still need fun and engaging activities. Shaswat Study fills this gap with books and games that make learning feel enjoyable.

With Shaswat Study, children solve puzzles, draw pictures, read stories, play games and think creatively. Instead of only watching videos or using phones, they become active learners. They use their imagination, improve their focus and spend time in activities that support better growth. Shaswat Study is building a trusted space for parents who want screen-free learning products for their children. Through its activity books, story books, board games and parenting app, the brand is helping kids learn better, think better and enjoy meaningful play every day. Website: www.shaswatstudy.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)