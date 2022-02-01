Shoolini University Founder & Pro Chancellor honoured

You would like to read
- Dr Suborno Bose, Founder - IIHM speaks on how the pandemic has transformed hospitality education and how IIHM is catering to the change
- World Hospitality Expo 2022, an initiative of Anand Kishor inspires global leaders to Join and experience the feel
- Radiant Shadows Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. launches Luxurious Hospitality Endeavour The Atmos Hotel
- Floraxis Media Group announces winners of India's Top 20 Healthcare Achievers Award, 2022
- Vishal Dadlani and Sukhwinder Singh to spread the Bollywood tadka with their livewire acts on TakaTak Manch!
Solan (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 1 (ANI/PRNewswire): Shoolini University Founder and Pro Chancellor Vishal Anand has been ranked among Under-50 Business Corporate leaders by Business Mint, a leading market research Company.
The organisation honours outstanding Indian business executives and organisations for their dedication to excellence, best practices, and creative tactics since the awards were instituted in 2018. The awards, which define and honour vision, promote the spirit of achievement, and reward excellence in business leadership in India.
Vishal Anand, who is a well-known entrepreneur and investor, has been honoured under the University Education category. He said he was proud of the fact that Shoolini University, of which he is one of the founders, is today India's No.1 Research platform and No. 6 in Asia.
Accepting the honour, Anand said that soon after his MBA, he gave up offer from a US investment banking firm to devote himself to contributing to his home state of Himachal Pradesh in the fields of Automotive, media, retail, healthcare and hospitality which has brought some of the best products to the state.
Anand said that he would like to invite startups and entrepreneurs from across the country to come and invest in Himachal. "It's a state that will help you build your dreams and give you an amazing life in the Himalayas," he added.
Business Mint said the leaders who have contributed to and impacted the Indian economy, as well as visionaries behind today's exceptional firms, are recognised and honoured by the Nationwide Awards.
Set up in 2009, Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences is a research-driven private university with full-recognition from the UGC. A leading university of India, it is recognised for its focus on innovation, quality placements, and world-class faculty. Nestled in the lower Himalayas, the university has received accreditation from NAAC and it is ranked by the NIRF.
For further information, please visit:(https://shooliniuniversity.com)
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor