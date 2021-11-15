Shop for Samsung smartwatches on EMIs as low as Rs. 1,606 on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is extending lucrative deals on Samsung smartwatches, with EMIs starting as low as Rs. 1,606. To make the purchase even more affordable, the EMI-only platform is offering discounts of up to 30% as cashback vouchers on best-selling models.

Customers can choose from a wide range of Samsung smartwatch models based on their preference and pay for the product on No Cost EMIs. It allows them to save more by paying for the new Samsung smartwatch over interest-free monthly instalments.

Some of the feature-packed (https://www.bajajfinservmarkets.in/emi-store/samsung-smartwatches.html) Samsung smartwatches available on the EMI Store include:

* Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 4G 45mm Smartwatch (Black) on No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 2,167, cashback voucher worth Rs. 3,000 (use coupon code 'SAVE3') and flat 5% off

* Samsung Watch 4 Classic BT 42 mm 1.2 inch Customisable Fluoroelastomer Case Silver Strap Smart Watch (SM-R880NZSAINU) on No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 2,240, downpayment of Rs. 11,200 and cashback voucher worth Rs. 3,000 (use coupon code 'SAVE3')

* Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Aluminium 44mm Smartwatch (Black) on No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 1,606, cashback voucher worth Rs. 2,000 (use coupon code 'SAVE2') and flat 5% off

* Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE 42mm Smartwatch (Rose Gold) on No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 1,715, downpayment of Rs. 8,575 and cashback voucher worth Rs. 2,000 (use coupon code 'SAVE2')

* Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Steel 44mm (Black) on No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 2,166, cashback voucher worth Rs. 3,000 (use coupon code 'SAVE3') and flat 5% off

Shoppers can purchase smartwatches from over 1,000 cities on the EMI Store. These include metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Bengaluru to name a few.

By shopping on the EMI Store, customers get access to many benefits, including the lowest EMIs, hefty cashback offers, and deep discounts. Shoppers can choose the product they want to purchase and buy almost anything they need at the lowest EMIs. The zero down payment facility is also applicable based on the type and model selected.

Shop online on the EMI Store in 5 easy steps:

* Log in to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using the registered mobile number.

* Choose the preferred Samsung smartwatch model, add it to the cart, select the repayment tenor and proceed to checkout.

* Enter the required information, including name and delivery address.

* Click on the 'Generate OTP' option and enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile number to complete the purchase.

* Confirmation SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number with the date and time of delivery.

*Terms and Conditions Apply

Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace, that assist consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor made financial products to the consumers. It offers customers abundance in choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goal. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.

For further information, please visit (https://www.bajajfinservmarkets.in/) or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)