New Delhi [India], February 3: Shyam Sunder Jindal, Promoter of BC Jindal Group, has applauded the Union Budget 2026 for its strong focus on boosting domestic manufacturing for India's clean energy ambitions.

Sharing his views on the announcements, Shyam Sunder Jindal said, "In the Budget 2026, it is encouraging to note the Government's focus on domestic manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries and solar glass to augment India's goal of installing 500 GW of non-fossil energy capacity by 2030. Extending the exemption from basic customs duty on capital goods used for manufacturing lithium-ion cells for battery energy storage systems, and on sodium antimonate used in solar glass, are welcome steps. This move is poised to play a constructive role in building a power sector that is capable of seamlessly catering to India's growing energy needs while supporting the country's clean energy transition."