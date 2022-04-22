Singapore based fund Maybank Kim Eng Securities Pte Ltd picks up stake in KBC Global Ltd.

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI/PNN): KBC Global Ltd (BSE: 541161, NSE: KBCGLOBAL) is a First-Generation Construction Company.
The company has established brand name as "Hari" for all its project. The company's business activity falls within two segments, Development of Real Estate Properties and Civil Contracting Business. KBC Global Ltd., is a leading player in affordable and mid-income housing segment.
As per bulk deal data available on NSE, Singapore based fund Maybank Kim Eng Securities Pte ltd picked up stake 3500000 shares in KBC Global Ltd. at average price of Rs.9.99 per share on 21 April 2022. Earlier, as per bulk deal data available on NSE, Rama Krishna Varma Pemetsa had picked up 3700000 shares at average price of Rs. 9.75 per share on 19 April 2022.
Earlier, KBC Global Ltd also participated at CREDAI Nashik Property Expo where it showcased 12 prominent projects ranging from Affordable housing, Mid-segment and Luxury Housing across Nashik region and successfully converted 9+ bookings i.e. 1% spot conversion and additionally expecting more then 50+ to convert in near term.
