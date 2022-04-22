SPONSORED CONTENT
Singapore based fund Maybank Kim Eng Securities Pte Ltd picks up stake in KBC Global Ltd.

April 22, 2022 15:01 IST | ANI Press Release
New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI/PNN): KBC Global Ltd (BSE: 541161, NSE: KBCGLOBAL) is a First-Generation Construction Company.

The company has established brand name as "Hari" for all its project. The company's business activity falls within two segments, Development of Real Estate Properties and Civil Contracting Business. KBC Global Ltd., is a leading player in affordable and mid-income housing segment.

As per bulk deal data available on NSE, Singapore based fund Maybank Kim Eng Securities Pte ltd picked up stake 3500000 shares in KBC Global Ltd. at average price of Rs.9.99 per share on 21 April 2022. Earlier, as per bulk deal data available on NSE, Rama Krishna Varma Pemetsa had picked up 3700000 shares at average price of Rs. 9.75 per share on 19 April 2022.

Earlier, KBC Global Ltd also participated at CREDAI Nashik Property Expo where it showcased 12 prominent projects ranging from Affordable housing, Mid-segment and Luxury Housing across Nashik region and successfully converted 9+ bookings i.e. 1% spot conversion and additionally expecting more then 50+ to convert in near term.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

 

