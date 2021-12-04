Singer Arun Singh's latest song 'Oh Bewafa' is a visual representation of heartbreak and betrayal

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI/ATK): Countless music videos come to pass until some exceptional song hits our hearts and drives us nuts.
But, there is always a silent majority that hung to music videos for its visual representation of the lyrics. People love to discern the story that flies side by side with the vocals of the song.
Similar is the singer Arun Singh's recently released song 'Oh Bewafa.' The singer is already best known to keep his fans hooked through his soulful voice. Be it music covers or Arun Singh originals, he never fails to take everyone by surprise. And in his fresh music album, he has won over the hearts of multiplicities.
Oh Bewafa, his new song which was recently released on his YouTube channel is a precise illustration of heartbreak and betrayal. As the title suggests, Oh Bewafa is a story about a man and his emotional outburst after facing infidelity in his relationship.
The music video begins with Arun Singh walking upon his girlfriend (played by the Georgian beauty Tika Jafiashvili) cheating on him and what follows next is a series of emotional surges showcased through a high and power-packed picturization.
Shot amidst the beautiful locations of Georgia, this video has already grabbed countless eyes. From unexplored locations of the country to high octane visual effects, this video is all set to be a chartbuster and winner amongst the masses.
Expressing his views about the song the singer Arun Singh said, "This song is exceptionally dear to my heart. It took scads of efforts and time to bring the words to life. Sure it is the joint effort and dedication of each member. I hope we successfully interpret the song and meet great highs."
This wondrous and stunning song is written, composed, and sung by the multifaceted Arun Singh. While it is directed by Majid Muhammad and the music is given by Vickky Agarwal. The video is produced by Sandrine Massouh in association with Amit Majithia. We wish for the supplemental success of this song. Youtube Song Link:(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tPjQO26DrQU & feature=youtu.be)
