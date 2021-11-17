SIOM Nashik's unique MBA program in Operations Management curated for industry-ready professionals

A sought-after and most lucrative profile; the scope and importance of operation managers have grown significantly in recent years

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], November 17 (ANI/Mediawire): Symbiosis Institute of Operations Management (SIOM), a pioneer institute in operations management is recognised for its holistic and experiential curriculum designed for operational excellence.

Located in Nashik, Maharashtra; the prominent institute offers industry relevant MBA in Operations Management aimed at empowering engineers into remarkable, efficient and effective operations managers and leaders across the diverse sectors of economy.

The program is a highly advanced and industry relevant state-of-the-art course that places equal importance on understanding the technical-analytical and organizational-behavioural aspects of the market; an aspect that makes this program unique.

Dr Vandana Sonwaney, Director, SIOM said, "In the present times, the world of operations management has been re-aligned leading to new learning's and experiences. As India's only institute dedicated to Operations Management, we work in tandem with the industry to bring unparalleled learning experience and immersive opportunities for a holistic development of our students."

The 2-year MBA in Operations Management program has been designed to prepare students with sharp engineering and scientific capabilities alongside smart business management disciplines. From learning about planning, manufacturing, production or providing services across sectors such as Manufacturing, Service, IT, FMCG, E-Commerce and Consulting, students gather in-depth knowledge and strategic understanding of operations systems and their components.

In addition, The curriculum deals with topics such as quality management, supply chain management, project management, transportation and logistics, technology management and modelling dynamic systems to meet the techno-managerial competency needs of the Manufacturing and Services sector in their various operations.

To inspire innovative and agile operations managers including future decision makers, SIOM fosters a culture of industry exposure through seminars and workshops by industry leaders, internships, projects and industrial visits. Additionally, students also gain relevant practical skills through initiatives such as SAP ERP training, Six Sigma Certification, APICS certification, CII Logistics Workshop, and SCS training, all of which are aimed at delivering globally competent managers.

Further, students are equipped to attract strategic job profiles in process improvement and management; developing, implementing and forecasting strategies; supply chain network designing and optimization; supplier demand management; procurement; demand forecasting; quality management; SCM consulting and client service manager.

The growth of e-commerce, technological advancements in manufacturing and production and the ever-changing dynamics of global economies has propelled the need for new, improved and competent operations professionals.

A proficient operations manager can improve an organization's operational performance by minimizing 'defects' in the manufacturing and service-related processes. As a sought-after and most lucrative profile, the scope and importance of operation managers have grown significantly in recent years. The pandemic has brought to the fore the need for Supply Chain Managers; since the last two years companies across sectors are looking at Supply Chain Resilience for recovery thereby surging the demand for Operations professionals.

SIOM Nashik is the Technology and Operations Management area of Symbiosis International (Deemed University) which chisels engineers into outstanding business techno - professionals atop the current competitive markets.

Recognised for its updated curriculum, the institute has won several accolades namely "B-School with the Best Industry related Curriculum in Operations Management", "B-School Excellence Award for Innovative, Modern and Industry related Curriculum", B School award for Industry related curriculum in Operations" Business School with Best Academic input (Syllabus) in Operations & Manufacturing, Procurement Excellence Awards, from institutions like ET Now, Bloomberg UTV, Dainik Bhaskar, BSA Business School Affaire & Dewang Mehta Business School Awards by CPO Forum India since 2009 year on year.

For further information visit- (https://bit.ly/3qGLaCH) and to apply for MBA (Operations Management) via SNAP 2021 visit -(https://bit.ly/3DkKLcv)

