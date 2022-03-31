SKF to highlight futuristic and sustainable solutions at IME 2022

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): At the 9th International Mining Equipment, Minerals and Metal Exhibition (IME'22), SKF India - the leading technology and solutions provider of bearings and services, will showcase its industry-leading portfolio of products and solutions for the metal, mining and heavy industries segment. SKF will be present at booth number G262, Hall-Green.

"IME brings together India's key players across mining, minerals, metals and machinery industries and this makes it an opportunity for us to showcase our products and solutions across bearings, seals, lubrication systems and services as well as engage with customers, partners, suppliers, and other stakeholders," said Sumit Mitra, Director - Lubrication & Seals Business, India & SEA. "We help our customers drive down their costs of operation and maintenance thereby maximizing their profitability, be it through delivering products that perform in harsh and demanding environments or through optimizing total cost of ownership. At this event, we will highlight our commitment to technology, innovation, and sustainability, building the foundation for intelligent and clean solutions to fulfil the present and future needs of our customers and the environment."

SKF's aim is to address the needs of the industry with its diverse portfolio of solutions that will help maximize plant reliability for manufacturers, unlocking the full potential of their plant assets adding to the production efficiency and thereby the output.

Key exhibits at the SKF booth include:

* Bearings: Multirow Cylindrical & Tapper roller bearing, bearing units sealed for life & 100 per cent contamination protection.

* Lubrication Solutions: SKF Progressive system, Centro-matic system and Air Oil system for improved reliability under heavy loads, minimized friction and wear, as well as increased equipment availability.

* SKF Unitized offerings: A complete unitized bearing unit solution comprising Bearing Housing, SKF explorer bearing, Shaft seal & lubrication systems for crushing equipment like Jaw crushers and vibrating screens.

* Maintenance products: Induction heaters, Pullers, and Electronic instruments for increased reliability, reduced operating cost & improved worker safety.

*Rotating Equipment Performance - A data-driven maintenance program designed to help customers optimize the total cost of ownership without compromising on reliability, safety & productivity.

* Condition monitoring products: Automated Machine Learning, expert fault verification systems, remote diagnostics, etc.

(https://miningexpoindia.com) International Mining Equipment, Minerals and Metal Exhibition'22 will be held from April 4-7 at Kolkata.

SKF's mission is to be the undisputed leader in the bearing business. We do this by offering solutions that reduce friction and CO2 emissions, whilst at the same time increasing machine uptime and performance. Our products and services around the rotating shaft, include bearings, seals, lubrication management, artificial intelligence and wireless condition monitoring. SKF is represented in more than 130 countries and has around 17,000 distributor locations worldwide. Annual sales in 2021 were SEK 81 732 million and the number of employees was 42,602.

For more information, please visit: (https://www.skf.com/in).

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)