Sky's the Limit - Agri10x, blockchain-enabled, farmer e-marketplace eyes Rs 1,000 crore

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 23 (ANI/PRNewswire): World's leading agritech company Agri10x is aggressively working towards boosting its GMV to INR 1,000 crore in the next two years. It has already crossed Rs 100 crore GMV in less than a year.
The Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain-enabled platform is considered India's fastest growing e-marketplace that offers a one-stop solution for post harvest solutions.
The digital platform offers transparency, traceability and sustainability. Leveraging blockchain, the platform enables seamless transactions between supply chain participants that helps bring down the cost significantly.
Attractive features like instant payment, quality assaying, competitive pricing, warehousing and logistics support has made Agri10x platform an instant hit amongst farmers, FPOs and traders. The platform also provides simplified payment solutions to ease the trade of agricultural products and services.
Agri10x currently caters to B2B segment and plans to foray into the B2C market soon. Its disruptive innovations and strategic approaches have benefited its major stakeholders mainly farmers.
The promising start-up aims to transform the roots of Indian agriculture by systematically integrating the entire agribusiness ecosystem and aspires to become a unicorn company in the near future.
Continuing its strong growth trajectory, Agri10x is determined to serve the farming community across India by helping them double their income and offer multi-fold services to them. The company is exporting a wide range of locally produced premium quality fruits, vegetables, grains, pulses, dry fruits and spices, thus earning recognition for Indian farmers and their produce, on the global front.
Agri10x is especially steadily increasing its foothold in various Southeast Asian and Middle East countries including Dubai, Singapore, Malaysia, Qatar, Dubai, Oman, Cambodia and Indonesia.
Back home, the agtech company is expanding its local base across various regions including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, UP, Jharkhand, Karnataka and Tripura to name a few.
Well-known for its efficacious post-harvest management solutions, Agri10x will soon be offering an array of integrated pre-harvest services like advanced soil testing, quality inputs like seeds and fertilizers etc. to benefit the farmers.
"We are happy to announce that our business is steadily growing that offers value propositions to farmers. We are excited about India's agriculture economy that is stimulated due to the digital transformation and infra development in rural India. We will continue to focus on value creation and ease of doing business in the modern global village," said Mr. Srinibas Swain, CGO, Agri10x.
