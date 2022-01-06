'Skyz' by Danube receives overwhelming response by clocking 60 percent sales

New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Danube Properties, the UAE-based affordable housing pioneer and one of the most dynamic and popular private real estate developers in the UAE, has announced that its recently launched Skyz Tower project has been 60% sold out.

The affordable homes at Skyz Tower come with Danube Properties' trend-setting 1 percent payment plan that helps middle income tenants and end-users to easily acquire their dream homes.

The most desirable project Skyz Tower will be developed by Danube Properties at the Arjan master-planned community in Dubai, close to the Miracle Gardens, opposite to Motor City, Dubai Hills Estates and Dubai Hills Estate Mall with the easiest access to Mohammed Bin Zayed highway. A residential project with a development value of Dh475 million, Skyz Tower is a Mediterranean-themed high-rise residential tower with elegantly-designed apartments, retail outlets and recreational facilities with a development value exceeding Dh475 million.

Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group said, "It's truly encouraging that we have successfully sold out 60% of our project Skyz Tower within just a couple of months of its launch. I take this opportunity to thank all those who have been involved and have made contributions in making this project a huge success for us. We are committed to launch state-of-the-art projects for our valued customers and our belief since the starting has been to deliver projects on time without any compromise on the aspect of quality."

Enthused by the overwhelming response, Danube Properties has further set sights on new projects in Dubai Marina and Downtown - two of the city's most prominent freehold clusters. The launch of Skyz Tower comes 18 months after Danube Properties successfully launched its project, Olivz last year. Danube Properties has recently delivered Bayz and Miraclz and all these projects have been appreciated by all the investors who had bought units in them.

Further, Danube Properties is all set to deliver another project Lawnz which will take the number of its delivered units to 4,281 with sales value exceeding Dh3.5 billion by the end of this year. This will help to reinforce Danube Properties' reputation as one of the most successful developers in the UAE with the highest launch-to-delivery ratio.

Danube Properties, part of the Danube Group, made its foray into the real estate market in June 2014, by launching the Dh500 million 171 townhouses at Al Furjan. Since then, it continued to expand its development portfolio by launching Glitz Residence I, II, III, Starz, Glamz, Miraclz, Resortz, Bayz, Jewelz, Elz, Lawnz, Wavez, Olivz and Skyz projects.

The company currently has a development portfolio of 7,002 units, with a combined value exceeding Dh5 billion. It has so far delivered about 2,155 units, with a combined sales value of Dh2.1 billion - or nearly half of its portfolio value.

For additional information on Danube Properties, please visit: (www.danubeproperties.ae).

