VMPL New Delhi [India], April 17: Smile Foundation has been certified as a Great Place To Work in India for the sixth consecutive year. This recognition underscores the organisation's continued focus on building a high-trust, healthy, and purpose-driven workplace. Smile Foundation continues to demonstrate strong employee confidence across key workplace parameters, reflecting a consistent emphasis on employee wellbeing, collaboration, and transparency. This milestone highlights Smile Foundation's sustained efforts to nurture a culture of ownership that enables individuals to grow meaningfully and stay connected to a larger societal purpose. The organisation's working model is anchored in the motto of 'real work brings real change'. This is further complemented by a work culture that prioritises trust, inclusivity, and continuous learning.

Over the years, Smile Foundation has strengthened its people practices through many key initiatives, enabling teams to work effectively across diverse geographies, while remaining deeply connected to the communities they serve. This has played an important role in driving both employee satisfaction and programmatic impact at scale. Mr. Balbir Singh, CEO, Great Place To Work, India, said, "At Great Place To Work, we believe a great workplace is built through trust, purpose, and a people-first approach. By earning this Certification, Smile Foundation has demonstrated its commitment to prioritising employee experience and cultivating a culture where people thrive. This milestone celebrates your team's dedication to creating a workplace that inspires excellence."

Mr. Santanu Mishra, Co-founder, Smile Foundation, reflected, "Individually, we are one drop; together, we are an ocean. Every journey is driven by the people who undertake it, especially the journey of change, from the people who initiate it with an idea to the people who work every day to actualize it, and finally to all the children and their family members who are changing their lives and futures. Our journey has always been about people, and this recognition belongs to each one of them. Such a collective sense of purpose and commitment is the real force behind any successful enterprise, and when they work together, they can do miracles."

As Smile Foundation continues to expand its project footprint across 27 states, directly impacting the lives of 2.5 million children and their families every year in the areas of education, healthcare, skilling, and women's empowerment, the organisation remains committed to strengthening its workplace culture as a cornerstone of meaningful impact on the ground. About Smile Foundation: Smile Foundation is an Indian development organization directly benefiting over 2.5 million children and families every year through numerous welfare projects on education, healthcare, livelihood, and women empowerment spread across remote villages and urban clusters in 27 states. Smile Foundation has a unique management model at its heart - based on the novel concepts of life-cycle approach of development, good governance, impact on the ground, social return on investment, and civil-driven change. The institution has also been blending empathy and responsibility with innovation, scale, technology and people, and the approach has been highly appreciated across the board, especially by the corporate world.

Please visit: www.smilefoundationindia.org | LinkedIn, Facebook About Great Place To Work: Backed by 30 years of data, Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Through its proprietary For All Model and Trust Index Survey, it gives organizations the recognition and tools to create a consistently positive employee experience. Its mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all, driving business growth, improving lives, and empowering communities. Through globally recognized and coveted Great Place To Work Certification and highly competitive Best Workplaces Lists, Great Place To Work enables employers to attract and retain talent, benchmark company culture, and increase revenue. Its platform enables leaders to truly capture, analyze and understand the experience of every employee, and compare outcomes with data collected from more than 100 million employees in 150 countries worldwide.

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