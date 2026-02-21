PNN New Delhi [India], February 21: Parenting is often spoken about as a beginning. Safety Nesters to Empty Nesters invites us to see it differently, as a continuation. A continuation of the homes we grew up in, the emotions we learned to manage in silence, and the expectations we carried long before we became parents ourselves. In Safety Nesters to Empty Nesters, author Snigdha Shevade dismantles the comforting myth that parenting starts with children. Instead, she reveals how it begins within us, in the emotional patterns we inherited, the coping mechanisms we normalised, and the versions of love we absorbed without question.

Through the ARC Lens, Accept, Respect, Care, the book guides readers through three deeply human transformations: re-parenting the child we once were, raising young children without anxiety or performance pressure, and reconnecting with grown children not through regret, but through responsibility. It does not ask parents to erase their past, but to understand it, so inherited pain is not unconsciously handed forward disguised as discipline, ambition, or love. This is not a book about perfect parenting or control. It is about awareness, emotional context, and clarity. It teaches that intimacy with our children is built not through constant answers, but through presence. Safety Nesters to Empty Nesters is parenting from the inside out, not to raise flawless children, but to interrupt generational patterns that no longer serve.

Because when parents heal themselves, they do more than raise children. They rewrite the emotional legacy of an entire generation. THIS BOOK IS NOT ABOUT RAISING CHILDREN, IT'S ABOUT UNDERSTANDING YOURSELF AS A PARENT. Safety Nesters to Empty Nesters explores how early family conditioning shapes parenting instincts, why anxiety and over-control often stem from unresolved inner narratives, what it truly means to re-parent oneself without guilt or blame, and how to reconnect with adult children through presence rather than correction. Snigdha's writing does not offer formulas or parenting shortcuts. It creates space for reflection, emotional honesty, and conversations parents rarely allow themselves to have. The book does not promise certainty. It offers understanding. Sometimes, that is the most transformative gift.

WHY THIS BOOK MATTERS NOW We live in a time where parents are more informed than ever, and yet more anxious. Advice is abundant, expectations are relentless, and emotional overwhelm is often normalised as part of good parenting. Safety Nesters to Empty Nesters brings the focus back to what truly shapes families: emotional awareness, responsibility, and repair. It speaks to parents of newborns, teenagers, and adults alike, reminding them that parenting is a lifelong process that evolves. Reflecting on the intention behind the book, Snigdha Shevade shares, "I did not write this book to tell parents what to do. I wrote it to help them understand why they do what they do. Parenting is not separate from who we are. It is an extension of our emotional history. When we pause to examine that history with honesty and care, we stop passing pain forward unconsciously. To me, that is the most powerful form of love."

Speaking about her journey with Beeja House, she adds, "This book came together through a process that felt steady, supportive, and deeply aligned. Whenever I needed clarity, perspective, or space to think something through, Beeja House was there. The journey felt collaborative rather than rushed, and that allowed the book to take the shape it truly needed." Geetika Saigal, Founder of Beeja House, said, "Snigdha's writing does something very few parenting books attempt. It shifts the focus away from the child as a problem to be solved and places it gently on the parent as a human being in process. Safety Nesters to Empty Nesters speaks to the emotional undercurrents most parenting conversations avoid: inherited fears, quiet regrets, and the deep love that often struggles to express itself cleanly." She also added, "This book does not tell people what to do. It helps them see things more clearly. That is why it matters today."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Snigdha Shevade is a mother, entrepreneur, and lifelong learner whose writing is shaped by lived experiences of caregiving, leadership, and inner work. Her interest in psychology and emotional development informs her understanding of how families and relationships evolve as children move toward independence. She holds a B.A. in English Literature with a minor in Psychology and French, an M.B.A., and has completed a Business Leadership program at Harvard Business School. She is formally trained in the performing arts and languages, holding a Graduate degree (Visharad) in Hindustani Classical Vocals, a Diploma in Indian Classical Dance (Kathak), and Graduate certifications (Diploma Superior, DFA) in French.

She is the author of two books and currently occupies a leadership role in her family business. ABOUT BEEJA HOUSE Beeja House (https://beejahouse.com/) is a strategic narrative and publishing platform that works with doctors, founders, CXOs, business leaders, and domain experts to transform lived expertise into enduring intellectual capital. Projects are shaped through structured conversations, rigorous manuscript development and disciplined editorial oversight, with attention to clarity, coherence and production standards. Beyond publication, Beeja House supports positioning and visibility in ways aligned with each author's professional context. With over a hundred published authors and a growing global footprint, Beeja House stands for work that is built to matter.

