Snitch collaborates with Salman Yusuf Khan to expand its customer base in men's fashion market

New Delhi, (Delhi) [India], August 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): (https://snitch.co.in) Snitch, a rapidly-growing men's fast-fashion brand, collaborates with one of the most sensational dance artists, Salman Yusuf Khan to emphasize its hold on the fashion-forward modern man today. Through this association, the brand aims to enhance its customer base amongst the Gen Z & Gen Y.
Popular for his dashing looks and chic dressing sense, the DID star has a huge fan base amongst the youngsters. Salman brings his high-spirited persona towards the brand. The collaboration is the door to a wide range of presence and engagement by the entertainment community eventually helping the brand establish itself as bold and euphoric.
The newly launched campaign by Snitch includes an alliance with Salman to expand its reach amongst the Indian youngsters looking forward to affordable and stylish clothing lines.
Commenting on the collaboration, Siddharth R Dungarwal, Founder & CEO, Snitch, said, "Our association with Salman Yusuf Khan has fueled us with new zeal towards the following of the brand. He is truly the best representation of the young Indian men who are looking for a brand that resonates with him at reasonable cost. As a young brand we are excited to be represented by celebs like himself."
Being a designer of cool and quirky outfits for men, Snitch has made it easier for people to access its vibrant range of clothing through its newly launched application. Snitch is a port of call for upscaling once-style statements with its exclusive range of clothing lines.
