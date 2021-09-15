Social impact venture Charitnation helps more than 25000 families of migrant and daily wage earners during Covid-19 crisis in India

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI/SRV Media): India was put in lockdown to halt the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. People were told to stay indoors, but for many migrant workers and daily-wage earners this was not an option, they could not afford to stay indoors even for a day.

Charitnation with its team of volunteers with the help of local administration and counselors reached out to more than 25000 families of daily wage earners, migrant workers, and marginalized, who are impacted badly in pandemic with dry food supplies, water bottles, juices, masks, sanitizers, and sanitary pads.

Charitnation is a social impact venture, founded in 2019 by social entrepreneurs and change-makers Amit Sachdeva and Mugdha Arora, who both feels that helping others can bring us happiness, peace, and fulfillment and an unquenchable desire to not only demonstrate altruism but to cultivate it, promote it, and hopefully inspire others too.

Charitnation launched "Let's fight Period Poverty- Donate-a-pad", campaign jointly with 26 Girls battalion of National Cadet Corps in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh to fight period poverty and promote menstrual hygiene among underprivileged girls and women during COVID-19 and distributed more than 10000 sanitary pads free of cost.

Women have been getting their periods since the dawn of time and it's still an issue millions of people don't like to talk about. It seems to make people squeamish or uncomfortable or whatever. But right now, in this Covid-19 Pandemic Corona Lockdown, at this very moment, hundreds of millions of women and girls are menstruating in India but they do not have money to buy Sanitary Pads. We wanted to make a difference and we feel with this campaign many people will get motivated to get involved with to reach out to more and more women, said Mugdha Arora, Co-founder of Charitnation.

Charitnation with the help of Nestle distributed 10000 Maggi packs free to Maggi points vendors to help them restart their business post-pandemic, which was much appreciated by the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand.

Charitnation started its operations in India by adopting government primary schools in the hill region of Uttarakhand to support the educational needs of school children like school bags, stationery, uniform, shoes, etc. Charitnation focusing on three key areas, Literacy and Education, Supporting Girl Child Education and Career Guidance, Counseling, training, and Skilling of Youth.

With a motto of just, equitable and sustainable society, Charitnation uses entrepreneurial approaches to solve social problems and at the same time seeks to inspire and foster the large-scale human impact that promotes the well-being of humanity by identifying and accelerating breakthrough solutions, ideas, and conversations. Our simple belief is that everyone deserves a chance to succeed, everyone has a responsibility to act, and we all do better when we work together and believe it or not 'Working together works'. Our mission is to inspire people to act, empower them to change the world to be a just, equitable, and sustainable place, said Amit Sachdeva, the co-founder of Charitnation.

Charitnation for its humanitarian effort has been bestowed with many awards and accolades.

