Solis Yanmar to launch 3 new models, strengthens as a leading tractor exports brand from India in Turkey

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Solis Yanmar, the flagship brand of International Tractors Limited, has been significantly expanding its market presence not just in India but across the globe. After making a grand debut in 2013 in Turkey - the 4th world's largest tractor market, the premium tractor brand now strongly holds the No.1 tractor exports position in the country. Powered by its advanced technology-equipped tractor range, the company is also the fastest-growing tractor brand in Turkey.

Banking on the 100 years of Japanese technology experience, Solis Yanmar is now fully prepared to remain ahead of the competitive market and expand its compact tractor range with launch of 3 new models in up to 30 HP segment in Turkey. Equipped with proven Japanese technologies, the tractors will further raise the performance bar in the local tractor market. The company also recently unveiled the Solis 75 HP CRDi tractor in the Izmir and Konya National fairs held in February & March 2022 respectively. The company has a leadership position in 12 European countries in the addressable segment.

Turkey has been among the leading markets with 70,000+ tractor sales annually and Solis Yanmar has a strong product offering in the less than 100 HP segment with more than 10 models and 20+ variants for the Agricultural and Compact tractor category. Solis entered into a strategic partner with Yanmar Turkey Machine a.s. in 2017 to set up an assembly plant and tractor distribution operations in Izmir, Turkey. The state-of-the-art facility is well equipped with superior tools and techniques to roll out 3,000+ units locally annually. Solis Yanmar has established a robust presence in the entire Turkish market with 50+ dealerships & close to 100 sales points across the country. The company also has 200+ dedicated service centres linked to these dealers to serve its end customers.

Sharing his thoughts on the growing market performance, Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director, Solis Yanmar, said, "We are proudly a happy family of 5,000+ customers of Solis tractors that are running successfully on Turkish fields. We feel delighted to share that we are the fastest growing tractor brand in Turkey while strongly holding the No.1 tractor exports brand position. The Turkish market has a huge demand for tractors between 30-90 HP making our Solis 50 and Solis 90 to be the star products for us. Our S26 model has 88 per cent market share in calendar year of 2021 and overall we have captured 8 per cent market share in Turkey. We also recently unveiled the 75 HP CRDi tractor in the Izmir and Konya National fairs held in February and March 2022 respectively which was much appreciated. We are now expanding our compact tractor range in up to 30 HP with the launch of 3 new models with Japanese technologies to address the niche segment and take the Turkish tractor market by storm."

