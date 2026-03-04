PRNewswire East Brunswick (New Jersey) [US] / Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 4: Sonata Software (NSE: SONATSOFTW) (BSE: 532221), a leading AI-first Modernization Engineering company and long-standing global partner of Microsoft, today announced that it has been recognized as a Microsoft Frontier Partner. This recognition underscores Sonata Software's leadership in delivering AI-first human-led approach that combines AI agents and human ingenuity to scale innovation and impact across Cloud & AI Platforms, AI Business Solutions, and Security. - Recognition underscores the company's leadership in AI transformation, driven by an AI-first, human-led approach that scales innovation and impact across Cloud & AI Platforms, AI Business Solutions, and Security

Earned by demonstrating excellence across multiple Microsoft Cloud and AI disciplines, the Frontier Badge is a new symbol of leadership and impact. It recognizes partners delivering cutting-edge solutions on the Microsoft Cloud. These solutions leverage AI, Copilot, and agentic architectures to transform business processes and employee experiences. The badge honors partners who are bending the curve of innovation and setting the pace for what's next. Rajsekhar Datta Roy, Chief Technology Officer at Sonata Software, said: "We are proud to be recognized as a Microsoft Frontier Partner. Powered by the strength of the Microsoft partner ecosystem, this distinction reinforces our credibility in enabling enterprises - including our own - to evolve into AI-first organizations. Through early investments across Microsoft AI business solutions, Microsoft Fabric, and Azure AI Foundry, we are helping clients accelerate AI adoption and unlock measurable value, faster."

Anthony Lange, Chief Revenue Officer at Sonata Software added: "The Microsoft Frontier Partner Badge reinforces our position as a trusted growth partner for our clients. The recognition reflects our ability to translate advanced Microsoft Cloud and AI capabilities into real business outcomes. It strengthens our go-to-market momentum and reinforces the trust our clients place in us." Sonata Software has been a trusted long-standing Microsoft Partner. It is an AI Business Solutions Inner Circle member, Microsoft Fabric launch partner, Azure Expert MSP, and holds eleven advanced specializations, including the latest AI Platform on Microsoft Azure and Copilot specializations. Building on its Platformation.AI™ foundation, Sonata Software now offers Sonata Harmoni.AI for responsible-first GenAI adoption and AgentBridge for enterprise agentic workflow orchestration. Together with Microsoft, Sonata Software delivers secure, scalable, and future-ready solutions that drive digital transformation and align with Microsoft's AI-first vision.

About Sonata Software In today's market, there is a unique duality in technology adoption. On one side, extreme focus on cost containment by clients, and on the other, deep motivation to modernize their Digital storefronts to attract more consumers and B2B customers. Sonata Software, with $1.2 Billion Revenue, is the leading AI-first Modernization Engineering company. Our unique Modernization approach through Platformation.AI helps create Efficient and Agile digital businesses to drive intelligent ecosystems of the future. Our bouquet of Modernization Engineering Services cuts across Data, Cloud, Dynamics, Automation, Cyber Security, and around newer technologies like Generative AI, Microsoft Fabric, and other modernization platforms.

Our unique and innovative Responsible-first AI offering Sonata Harmoni.AI is a comprehensive platform powered by GenAI and encompasses a variety of industry solutions, service delivery platforms, and accelerators. It is distinguished by its embedded ethics, privacy, security, and compliance. We enable our clients to leverage AI in three different ways: i) driving efficiencies, ii) driving higher consumer experience/modern sales, and iii) driving innovative business models. We have launched bleeding edge Agentic AI offering - AgentBridge - that enables enterprises to usher in the era of intelligent, scalable AI-driven operations. Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Sonata Software has a strong global presence, including key regions North America, UK, Europe, APAC, and ANZ. We are one of the fastest growing IT Services companies and a trusted partner of Fortune 500 companies in Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI); Healthcare and Lifesciences (HLS); Telecom, Media, and Technology (TMT); and Retail, Manufacturing and Distribution (RMD) space.

Sonata Software boasts of a strong partnership with Microsoft. We are proud member of Microsoft AI Partner Council and Inner Circle for AI Business Solutions and Featured and Launch Partner for Microsoft Fabric. For more information, please visit https://www.sonata-software.com/ Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2924719/Sonata_Microsoft.jpg (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)