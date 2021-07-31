Sonu Sood receives tribute with a song by TeluguStop

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 31 (ANI/PNN): Sonu Sood garnered immense praise for his services during the COVID-19 pandemic. From helping migrant workers to providing oxygen and other medical supplies, the actor was lauded for serving the country in need.

Praising his exceptional efforts, TeluguStop.com, a leading (https://telugustop.com) Telugu News website, dedicated a special song based on the actor. Titled 'Yevarayya Nuvvu Devudila Vachhavu,' the Telugu song was created by TeluguStop Media in collaboration with Lemon Music.

Sonu Sood appeared in several movies in pivotal roles in Hindi and Telugu languages, amongst others. The actor became a household name in the Telugu states through his role 'Pasupathi' from the industry hit movie 'Arundhati' starring Anushka Shetty.

Describing the actor's activities during the pandemic, the song soon became viral on social media with numerous views and likes. Sonu Sood posted the same on his Facebook handle appreciating the efforts of TeluguStop.

Click here to watch the full song: (https://telugustop.com/sonu-sood-tribute-telugu-song-temple-telangana-dubba-chelimi-goes-viral-social-media-garners-praise) Sonu Sood Real Hero Full Song

