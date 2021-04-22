Sosyo Hajoori Beverages Pvt. Ltd's100 year-old flagship product Sosyo partners with Royal Challengers Bangalore

Surat (Gujarat) [India], April 22 (ANI/PNN): Sosyo Hajoori Beverages Pvt Ltd, one of the oldest food and beverage companies of our country has announced the association of its flagship brand Sosyo with Royal Challengers Bangalore as their official refreshment partner.

Originated with the purpose of promoting socialising the brand was established in the pre-independence era and has a legacy of close to 100 years. With its unique taste offering it has carved a special place in the hearts of its consumers. Started with a humble beginning, Sosyo is now an international brand with its presence in 15 countries across the world.

Royal Challengers Bangalore has become a dearly loved and celebrated team over the years. The thought behind the association is to support the team that takes on the challenges and pushes us to play bold in all the areas of life. The campaign Refresh your game along with the hashtag #DrinkBold #DrinkSosyo aims to promote those ideals of the team.

Abbas Mohsin Hajoori and Aliasgar Abbas Hajoori, Directors Sosyo-Hajoori BeveragesPvt. Ltd. "We are extremely excited to welcome Royal Challengers Bangalore while we move towards one of the biggest festivals of India, T20 tournament with all its glory and extravaganza. Our oldest and most appreciated brand Sosyo will be spotted in the dugouts refreshing our players during the whole season of T20. We wish the team all the very best for the upcoming season and we look forward to seeing their bold performance."

Speaking of the partnership, Rajesh V Menon, Vice President & Head of Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, "We are happy to partner with SOSYO Hajoori as our official beverage partner. This T20 season coincides with the peak of summer and having SOSYO's wide range of beverage offerings is helping the team stay hydrated."

