New Delhi [India], February 20: Southern Cross University (SCU), Australia, is strengthening its strategic engagement with India as part of its broader global vision to expand transnational education, research collaboration, and student access to world-class Australian education.

Leading the delegation to India, Professor Renaud, Deputy Vice-Chancellor at Southern Cross University, was visiting the country to engage with higher education leaders, institutional partners, and sector stakeholders, underscoring SCU's long-term commitment to the Indian higher education ecosystem.

"India continues to be a priority market for SCU's international strategy, spanning academic partnerships, student mobility, collaborative research, and access-led recruitment models," said Professor Renaud.

"We are actively exploring collaborations with Indian institutions to develop joint academic programmes, research initiatives, and progression pathways that support global employability. India represents a dynamic and future-facing higher education environment, and Southern Cross University is focused on building meaningful, long-term collaborations that enhance academic quality, innovation, and student outcomes, while expanding access to Australian education", he added.