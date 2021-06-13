Special COVID vaccination camps held in Shoolini University campus

You would like to read
Solan/ Chandigarh (Himachal Pradesh/ Punjab) [India], June 13 (ANI/PRNewswire): Two special camps to vaccinate Shoolini University faculty and staff members against COVID-19 have been organised in the premises of the University at the initiative of the Solan district health authorities.
About 400 faculty and staff members were vaccinated during the two camps.
As per a notification issued by the National Health Mission, the Governor of Himachal Pradesh had included all staff members of Shoolini University as Front Line Workers as a priority group for purposes of COVID-19 vaccination. The first camp was held last week and about 200 staff members were vaccinated.
In view of the overwhelming response, the district health authorities also organised a second camp on Tuesday in which another 200 staff member were vaccinated. All the employees falling in the age group of 18 to 45 years were eligible for vaccination, according to Director Operations Brig Sunil Mehta (retd).
The camp was led by Dr Yogita, Medical Officer incharge, Primary Health Centre, Nauni and Kanta Kashyap, Health Supervisor, Community Health Centre, Dharampur. The vaccinators were Ravi Kumar and Anita Kashyap were the vaccinators. The team also included Upasna Sood, Block Accountant/Data Entry Operator and Arpit Bhatia, Data Entry Operator.
Brig Mehta said all staff members coming to the campus after its opening must be vaccinated. He said similar camps would be organised for students as and when the authorities permit the holding of special vaccination camps for them.
