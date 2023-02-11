Springer Nature and BITS Pilani partner to advance discovery and research in India

New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Springer Nature has entered into an exclusive partnership with BITS Pilani, a renowned institute offering higher education in the fields of science, engineering, pharmacy and management in India. The partnership will advance knowledge and accelerate research by providing services such as author workshops, mentoring sessions and community engagements for the students and faculty of the institute.

It will also provide students and researchers at the institute paths to publish quality research, build research communities, incubate ideas and drive open science and open access through collaboration. More than 2700 students and researchers will be benefit from these services and will be able to engage in interactive discussions with editors and researchers. As a globally present research publisher, Springer Nature is home to trusted brands including Springer, Nature Portfolio, BMC, Palgrave Macmillan and Scientific American. Springer Nature is also a leading educational and professional publisher, providing quality content through a range of innovative platforms, products and services.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) detailing the partnership was signed by Springer Nature Group's Chief Publishing Officer Steven Inchcoombe and BITS Pilani Director Dr. Sudhirkumar Barai, in a virtual event on Friday, 10 February 2023.

Commenting at the event, Steven Inchcoombe, Chief Publishing Officer of Springer Nature said, "At Springer Nature we are committed to accelerating science and research across all disciplines regardless of background or location. This partnership with BITS Pilani will see the opening up of new knowledge and will enable its wider dissemination and reach of the important research looking to address the pressing problems we are facing globally. It will also play an important role in supporting the drive towards open science both regionally and internationally."

Also speaking at the event, Venkatesh Sarvasiddhi, Managing Director, Springer Nature India Private Limited said, "I am delighted that Springer Nature is partnering with such a prestigious institute like BITS Pilani, which has been at the forefront of driving research in India. This partnership takes into account the needs of the students and young researchers in India and therefore is an important step in ensuring that Indian researchers have access to the services that support them to advance their research journey."

The leadership and faculty at BITS Pilani feel that this partnership with Springer Nature will not only provide the students and faculty insights into the do's and don't's of research publishing but will also help them incubate ideas and innovate better. Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani, an all-India Institute for higher education, an Institution Deemed to be a University, is recognized as an Institution of Eminence by the Ministry of Education, Government of India. BITS Pilani has Pilani, Dubai, Goa, Hyderabad, and Mumbai campuses.

Dr Sudhirkumar Barai, Director of BITS Pilani said, "At BITS Pilani, we are committed to generating, disseminating, and preserving knowledge, and to working with others to bring this knowledge to bear on the world's great challenges. This partnership with Springer Nature will further support us in ideating, innovating and creating a strong research ecosystem on the campus."

For over 175 years Springer Nature has been advancing discovery by providing the best possible service to the whole research community. It help researchers uncover new ideas, support librarians and institutions with innovations in technology and data, and provide quality publishing support to societies. Springer Nature has been making sure all the research it publishes is significant, robust and stands up to objective scrutiny, that it reaches all relevant audiences in the best possible format, and can be discovered, accessed, used, re-used and shared.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)