SRAM & MRAM along with ATD Group lays foundation stone of oxygen plant in Kuchaman City, Rajasthan

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): SRAM & MRAM Group, a leading conglomerate, instrumental in contributing to the society for the welfare and development along with ATD Group has initiated working for its first oxygen plant in Kuchaman, Rajasthan (India).

Committed to supporting India with the maximum contribution, the group is committed to bringing in 1 million oxygen concentrators and 40 generators to help India fight this deadly virus.

Earlier, the group has announced to set up 60 plants in India, and today the company has set its first plant in Kuchaman, Rajasthan and will be operational by this week. In the meanwhile, the remaining plants are scheduled to be installed and set up all across different cities of Rajasthan as per the state mandate.

The group has pledged its association with India and state governments to fight the current crisis and any upcoming challenges. The company is committed to its initiative and is working across the timelines to set up all the plants by July 2021. SRAM & MRAM along with ATD Group is under negotiation with other state governments to set up these plants.

"As we have announced earlier, that we will be supporting the nation along with ATD Group by setting up 60 oxygen plants in India. Continuing with the same, we are elated to announce our first oxygen plant has been set up and will be operational this week. We are aggressively working on meeting the timelines of setting up oxygen plants in the stipulated time. We are thankful to the Rajasthan Government, which has been supportive and we look forward to a long association," quoted, Dr Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani, Chairman, SRAM & MRAM Group.

Today, the whole group stands united with the nation, almost every employee of SRAM & MRAM is gearing up for helping India fight the disastrous pandemic by working actively to bring up more plants in the coming months.

Commenting on the development, Abhishek Kumar, ATD Group said, "With the oxygen generator plant, we are not only trying to build strong health infrastructure, but also supporting the nation with employment during the time of crisis. We are also thankful to the state and the local administration."

SRAM & MRAM Group is a United Kingdom-based conglomerate, founded in 1995. Today the group is the world's leading public health emergency management solutions company.

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, the brand has offices in Cambodia, South Africa, Indonesia, Malaysia, Bahrain, Georgia, India & Bangladesh. The company's core strengths lie in Agro-products and Information Technology, with footprints spread across multifarious services, verticals and operations viz., Neural Networks, Artificial Intelligence, Hedge Fund Management, FOREX Management, Hospitality Services & Solutions, Information Technology, Media & Publishing, Embedded Systems and Infrastructure. The brand also owns a chain of exclusive luxury hotels and resorts in Cambodia and Malaysia.

For more information on SRAM & MRAM Group, kindly visit, (https://srammram.com)

Walletz4u is a flagship brand owned by SRAM & MRAM Group, manufacturer of their flagship 'Medical Protection Supply' products for consumers across the globe.

For more information on Walletz4u, kindly visit, (https://walletz4u.com)

Established in 2002, ATD Group has been excelling in the area of IT and Telecom industries. Since its inception, the group has been diversified to different activities like Investment and Finance, Telecom, BPO, OFC, protection and safety supply for COVID-19, Supply, and installation of Oxygen Generator Plants and more.

The group has been working closely with the Government of India, supporting the 'Make in India' initiative by bringing in safe products like - Sanitiser Foot Stand, Hand Sanitiser Stand, Wall Mount Elbow Pedal Sanitiser Stand, Automatic Sanitiser Table Top & Wall Mount, Foot Sanitizing Automatic Machine, Sanitising Foot Mat, Disinfectant Spray with Trolley, Sanitiser Panel, Sanitiser tunnel, Manual Dual Pedal Hand Wash Station, Forehead Infrared Thermometer, Oximeter, PPE Kit, Disposable Apron, 3 Ply Surgical Mask with Meltbown Filter & Nose Pin, N95 Mask, Cloth Mask, Face Shield, Counter Shield. The company has been actively working at supporting India to fight the deadly pandemic and recover the economy with its best service.

For more information, kindly visit, (http://alltimedata.com) alltimedata.com and (http://atdgroup.in)

