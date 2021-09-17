SRAM & MRAM along with DM Link collaborates with C3 Global Services to promote healthcare globally

New York [United States], September 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): SRAM & MRAM Group, a leading conglomerate along with DM Link and C3 Global Services form strategic alliance to promote Healthcare.

The groups are collaborating on the healthcare relationships in global markets right before the commencement of the 2021 C3 U.S. - Arab Business & Healthcare Summit, which is slated to begin on September 20, 2021, at the Union League Club in New York. The theme of this year's summit is "The impact of innovation, investment and global cooperation on healthcare & business". The Summit will be seeing global leaders from 53 countries addressing the international delegation of more than 500 attendees.

Carrying on the legacy of knowledge sharing and offering the platform to the global leaders will help establish a new reality to advance healthcare and business opportunities in The Middle East. To support the advancement of this goal, the 2021 C3 US-Arab Healthcare & Business Summit will address new opportunities for alternative solutions in science, healthcare, business, technology and energy.

The mission of the strategic partnership between C3 Global Services, SRAM & MRAM Group and DM Link is to develop a robust platform for exchanging ideas focusing on offering economically viable healthcare technology, products and services and in creating new healthcare relationships in global markets.

DM Link is an integral part of the strategic team that's behind the conceptualizing, creating, designing, marketing and distributing of PPE and Walletz4u (flagship brand owned by SRAM & MRAM Group, manufacturer of their flagship 'Medical Protection Supply' products for consumers across the globe products globally). The Group will be touting the high-profile products from the house of Walletz4u which is approved by FAC.

This meet is proof of the solidarity that during such trying times, every single individual and business owner come together to help fight COVID-19.(https://srammram.com) SRAM & MRAM Group along with DM Link joining hands with (http://www.c3summitnyc2021.com) C3 Summit reflects the togetherness and support of the cause.

Speaking on the participation, Iram Kirmani, Director, Walletz4u quoted, "The C3 US-Arab Healthcare and Business Summit is a unique initiative that offers a platform for exchanging ideas on offering the best healthcare technology, products, and services. With the alliance in place, it will give us an opportunity for creating new healthcare relationships in global markets."

Sanjeev Kumar, Sales and Operations Director, SRAM & MRAM Group said, "We are elated to express that it's going to be a unique proposition to engage with clinical content thought leaders and stakeholders and it would be an honour to hear the speakers showcasing their insights and their experience."

The Summit is dedicated to exchanging best practices and knowledge transfer between The United States, The Arab region and China. US and Arab relations rooted in commerce and enterprise are historic and grounded in tradition and mutual interest. C3 Summit will assemble business leaders, policymakers, educators and healthcare professionals to bring together commercial ventures and healthcare systems to explore potential solutions needed for continued innovation and knowledge transfer between the US and Arab regions.

Quoting on the alliance, Ransel Potter, Founder and Managing Partner, C3 Summit International said, "By forging such an alliance and partnership and exchanging quality healthcare practices will certainly open new avenues and unparalleled business opportunities across the globe."

SRAM & MRAM Group is a United Kingdom-based conglomerate, founded in 1995. Today the group is the world's leading public health emergency management solutions company.

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, the brand has offices in Cambodia, South Africa, Indonesia, Malaysia, Bahrain, Georgia, India & Bangladesh. The company's core strengths lie in Agro-products and Information Technology, with footprints spread across multifarious services, verticals, and operations viz., Neural Networks, Artificial Intelligence, Hedge Fund Management, FOREX Management, Hospitality Services & Solutions, Information Technology, Media & Publishing, Embedded Systems, and Infrastructure. The brand also owns a chain of exclusive luxury hotels and resorts in Cambodia and Malaysia.

Walletz4u is a flagship brand owned by SRAM & MRAM Group, manufacturer of their flagship 'Medical Protection Supply' products for consumers across the globe.

For more information on Walletz4u, kindly visit the website (https://www.walletz4u.com)

Held in New York City and Riyadh each year, the C3 Summits are the fastest growing and most important interdisciplinary global conferences for senior healthcare and business professionals in the US-Arab world. C3 focuses on the most important aspects of relations between the US and Arab World: Community, Collaboration, and Commerce, as it seeks to bridge divides through a better understanding between the regions. The C3 Summit collaborates with the U.S. State Department, The United Nations, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and dozens of government and business leaders.

The theme of the 2021 C3 US-Arab Business Summit is The impact of innovation, investment and global cooperation on healthcare & business.

