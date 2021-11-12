Sri Aurobindo Institute of Technology joins hands with Indore Smart Seed Incubation Centre to improve entrepreneurship ecosystem

You would like to read
- Jurm Ka Chehra - A crime thriller to get your adrenaline rushing
- TerraPay strengthens its leadership, on boards Vinay Trivedi as Global Head of HR and Administration
- Osman Mir and Santvani Trivedi are all set to swoon the audiences this Navratri with their foot-tapping melody - "He Mari Ambe Maa."
- PD Gupta Foundation lends support to the society, provides essentials to the needy
- 'Varchasva' is an untold story of money, Power, and ambition: Director Manish Singh
Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sri Aurobindo Institute of Technology (SAIT), Indore signed a MoU with Indore Smart Seed Incubation Centre which is setup by Smart City Indore and (https://ciie.co) (Built at IIM Ahmedabad) to improve the entrepreneurship ecosystem of the city.
It will also include students from Sri Aurobindo Institute of Technology, Indore who are interested in Startups. Indore Smart Seed Incubation Centre is currently supporting around 11 startups from the incubation centre.
As a part of this MoU, Indore Smart Seed will guide the interested students on how to begin a Startup.
Apart from this, knowledge sharing sessions and workshops will be conducted on Business Model Development, Lean Startup, Fundraising and Industry Connects will be provided to selected students across a 4-month period. The aim of the program is to follow the mission of PM Modi in creating an Aatm Nirbhar Bharat so that the students of today can become job providers instead of job seekers.
The MoU was signed by Rishav Gupta, CEO, Smart City Indore and Kinshuk Trivedi, Vice President, Sri Aurobindo Group in the presence of Manish Singh, Collector, Indore; Pratibha Pal, Commissioner - Indore Municipal Corporation; Dr. Durgesh Mishra, Director, SAIT; Aditya Vyas from (https://ciie.co) and Vajid Ahmed, Head (Career Development, SAIT).
Rishav Gupta, CEO, Smart City Indore said, "We want to give the students a thorough grounding on the building blocks of a successful Startup with the team and expert mentors from (https://ciie.co). We are also in discussions for more partnerships and startup support programs at the incubation centre."
"Sri Aurobindo Institute of Technology is committed to provide best infrastructure & incubation facilities to budding entrepreneurs as a part of our startup support program. We foster an ecosystem to develop the entrepreneurial skills in students and provide them with better career prospects. This makes us stand amongst the best engineering institutes in Indore and Madhya Pradesh," said Kinshuk Trivedi, Vice President, Sri Aurobindo Group of Institutes.
For more information, please visit (https://aurogroup.ac/sait).
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor