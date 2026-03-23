VMPL Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 23: SRM Tech today announced the evolution of its long-standing Automotive Embedded Engineering practice into a comprehensive Mobility Practice, reflecting the company's expanded capabilities to support the next generation of intelligent, software-defined, and AI-enabled transportation systems. For more than two decades, SRM Tech has partnered with global automotive manufacturers and technology providers, delivering embedded engineering solutions that power critical vehicle systems and platforms. As the mobility industry undergoes rapid transformation driven by electrification, connectivity, artificial intelligence, and software-defined vehicle architectures, the company is expanding its focus to address the broader mobility ecosystem. The newly positioned Mobility Practice builds on SRM Tech's deep embedded engineering heritage while extending capabilities across emerging areas such as software-defined vehicle platforms, connected vehicle ecosystems, digital cockpit systems, automotive electronics, advanced testing and validation, and lifecycle engineering.

The practice will support engineering programs across multiple vehicle segments including passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, commercial vehicles, and specialized mobility platforms, working with OEMs, Tier-1 suppliers, and mobility technology partners worldwide. "Mobility today is going through a period of rapid experimentation and innovation, driven by advances in software-defined architectures, artificial intelligence, electrification, and connected vehicle ecosystems," said Manivannan S, CEO of SRM Tech. "Our evolution into a broader Mobility Practice reflects both the scale of this transformation and our commitment to investing in the capabilities required to support it. We continue to strengthen our engineering depth, build critical technology competencies, establish strategic partnerships, and uphold rigorous quality standards to support the next generation of mobility systems."

The Mobility Practice represents a natural progression of SRM Tech's long-standing automotive engineering journey. Over the past two decades, the company has contributed to global vehicle programs, delivering expertise across embedded software development, system integration, validation, platform engineering, and product design and manufacturing. These capabilities support the design, prototyping, and production of next-generation electronic systems for mobility platforms and integrated solutions across the automotive value chain. According to Sundar S, Business Unit Head - Mobility Practice at SRM Tech, the evolution marks a significant step in SRM Tech's continued investments in mobility engineering capabilities, specialized talent, and infrastructure required to support the industry's rapid transformation.

"The pace of innovation in mobility today requires engineering teams that combine deep embedded and digital expertise, blending strong capabilities across software platforms, connectivity, data-driven systems, and advanced validation frameworks," Sundar said. "As we expand our Mobility Practice, we aim to work closely with global mobility companies as long-term engineering partners, supporting them in building intelligent, connected, and next-generation transportation systems." "We are also actively expanding our engineering teams and investing in new office space and R & D capabilities to accommodate the growing demand for specialized mobility engineering. With Chennai being one of India's most prominent automotive and manufacturing hubs, we are well positioned to attract exceptional engineering talent and collaborate closely with the broader mobility ecosystem while serving OEMs and Tier-1 and Tier-2 partners across Asia, North America, Europe, and other key markets."

The company has been building its automotive engineering expertise for over two decades and is confidently marching toward becoming a key contributor to the rapidly evolving mobility landscape. Visit www.srmtech.com to learn more about SRM Tech's capabilities and offerings. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)