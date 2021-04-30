SRM University-AP celebrates the exorbitant success in maiden batch placement 2021

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): SRM University-AP initiated its journey in the year 2017, and now it is time to bid farewell to the maiden batch of students. The university is proud to share that 92 per cent of the graduating students are placed successfully.

About 500 companies visited SRM campuses during the Placement drive, including Amazon, Adobe, Infosys, HealthRx, Bank of America, Standard Chartered and many more who have offered exhilarating opportunities.

Students of the founding batch have received one or more job offers in reputed companies with the highest CTC of Rs 29.5 LPA an average salary of Rs 6.2 LPA, and over 57 per cent offers were Super Dream and Dream offers. The Campus Placement drive is still on and best efforts are put in to ensure that all the students are placed.

Dr P Sathyanarayanan, Founder and President, established this university with a vision of providing quality education to the students who will not only be able to secure a position of their choice but also add value to society. It has been an incredible journey so far, and the students made the university proud with their excellence in academics and extra-curricular activities.

"Acknowledging the needs of the hour, SRM University-AP is dedicated to devising strategies to mould students to become global leaders," said Dr Sathyanarayanan.

The university took it as a challenge to find the best job offers for its deserving students. The Department of Corporate Relations and Career Services (CR & CS) was deeply involved in providing students with the best training and placement opportunities. SRM University-AP believes that every student is filled with numerous possibilities, and they can scale greater heights if their potentials are explored wisely. The students of the maiden batch proved the vision.

"We always bring the best to our students when it comes to their training and personality development. The thoughtfully crafted training sessions, in close coordination with industry and corporate experts, rigorous aptitude tests, mock interview rounds help students to excel in the interviews and placement rounds", informed M S Vivekanandan, Assistant Director, CR & CS.

Ritika Katragadda, a final-year student in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, secured the highest pay package. She expressed her joy, saying, "Though we were the first graduating batch of SRMAP, the outstanding experience in the past four years in academics and placement training made us so confident that we cracked the long hiring process with ease."

"Our university is the flag-bearer when it comes to inculcating quality, value and excellence among the students in order to make them an asset to the society. The maiden batch placement programme was bound to be a success as it was not a job hunting for our students, rather, finding opportunities to contribute to the society, putting into use their intellect and innovative ideas," said Prof V S Rao, Vice-chancellor, SRM University-AP.

