Ssquad signs multi-million-dollar deal with IBM to provide digital workplace solutions

You would like to read
- Datamatics helps UTI Mutual Fund to set-up a paperless digital workplace in record time amid pandemic
- CareerNet launches Prism to help organisations build an inclusive workplace with diverse talent
- Dhir & Dhir Associates and Everywoman pledge partnership towards diversity, equality, and inclusion in the workplace
- Kirana King Aims Towards Modernization of Traditional Kirana Retail Ecosystem through Retail-As-A-Service (RAAS)
- HobNob - Integrating Healthcare Ecosystem in Asia
New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI/Mediawire): Economies the world over are in a state of rapid transformation, and the key impetus driving this transformation is the need to go digital. Companies recovering from the jitters of the pandemic are doubling down on the digitisation process as they look for ways to insulate themselves from such a crisis in the future and ensure they are nimble enough to utilise the opportunities thrown up by the global economy.
However, in the rush to turn digital, companies run the risk of skidding and falling face down if the strategy of upgrading and modernising the IT ecosystem is not supported by a robust infrastructure. That is where service providers such as Ssquad Global come in, as they can ensure that the transition is seamless, allowing companies to remain focused on their core functions even as they transform into an agile business.
Ssquad Global, established in 2012, is today present in over 50 countries making its mark among the best IT services providers in the world. Its latest achievement is the signing of a multi-million-dollar deal with IBM. Under the contract spanning over seven years, IBM will use the services of Ssquad to provide infrastructure support to one of its customers operating in the retail and consumer goods sectors with presence in over 30 countries.
As part of the deal, Ssquad will deploy and deliver digital workplace and infrastructure support services to one of IBM's undisclosed customers.
For Ssquad, the deal with IBM is a veritable testament of its capabilities. "We are extremely excited to be given this opportunity to work with a global tech giant such as IBM," says Arun Gopakumar, Managing Director of Ssquad. "This deal is testament to Ssquad's capabilities and further builds on our strategy to grow into a world-class tech organisation."
"The role of technology has been further accentuated since the onset of the pandemic, where businesses and organisations now increasingly rely on digital workplace to collaborate and work in teams across geographies and in real time. We are hopeful that this IBM deal is a precursor to other opportunities for Ssquad to increase its footprints," he says.
Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Ssquad Global is an established IT services provider with renowned expertise in delivering world-class IT solutions, infrastructure services and next-generation cloud-based services. Its mission is to provide access to high quality, cost-effective technology-based solutions to enable companies grow their business efficiently. Ssquad has the capability to customise IT solutions for various industries, including manufacturing, railway, automotive, media and entertainment, banks, insurance, telcos, and oil and gas sectors.
For workplaces, Ssquad offers a full suite of managed services, including Deskside Support, Service Desk and Install-Move-Add-Change (IMAC) services, all of which aims at enhancing productivity and security of employees whilst ensuring the best returns on IT investments. These solutions will cut down on costs by removing the need for companies to employ exclusive, dedicated resources to manage and deal with the complexity of IT systems.
Ssquad excels in client relationship as well. In fact, 80 per cent of its business is repeat business. This stems from the company's deep understanding of global technology services and how best to deliver them to meet customer needs.
This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor